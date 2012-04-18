Mahky Mahk’s endoahsin a new prawduct!

Shortly after I reported on Mark Wahlberg’s restaurant venture, Wahlburgers, and Hanson’s beer, MMMhop, I expressed a desire to one day be able to subsist solely on celebrity pun food. If it’s not already possible, that dream creeps even closer to becoming reality today, as GNC has announced that they’re partnering with Mark Wahlberg (seen above on the set of Michael Bay’s Pain and Gain — almost certainly taking something a lot stronger than protein powder), on a line of supplements called “MARKED.”

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC), the nation’s largest specialty retailer of health and wellness products, is proud to announce a partnership with Academy Award-nominated actor/producer Mark Wahlberg to develop, market and sell MARKED, a new nutritional supplement line designed to meet the demanding lifestyles of active, results-driven fitness consumers who want to get the most out of their workout and improve overall health.

The MARKED line – consisting of seven sports and active nutrition products – was designed by leading GNC scientists and wellness experts in partnership with Wahlberg. The products are free of banned substances and are based on cutting edge nutritional science and the highest quality ingredients to deliver optimal performance and results. [PRNewswire]

