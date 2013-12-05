Mark Wahlberg says his Wahlburgers show will surprise people, just like ‘Ted’ did.

From our extensive research, we already know that Wahlburgers is a restaurant co-owned by Mark Wahlberg, and that a “Smahlburger with Wahlsauce and Government Cheese” is something that you can actually order there (seriously). We also know that a reality show about the restaurant is coming to A&E. In a recent interview with Vulture, Marky Mark himself explains that he knows that the whole thing sounds silly, but that that’s exactly what his wife first said about Ted, and look how well that turned out.
Wahlberg reassures Vulture that his show isn’t just lowbrow reality TV: “I wouldn’t spend twenty-something odd years building my career up only to throw it all out the window by doing embarrassing reality television,” he told us yesterday, at a lunch hosted by Peggy Siegal in honor of his upcoming Navy SEAL drama Lone Survivor. “It’s a docu-series about building a business that happens to be from the center of a family.”
Not to mention, we’re going to get to meet the real-life Johnny Drama and “Nacho” Laun and follow them as they order burgers named after the Wahlbergs’ childhood! How could that be anything but highbrow docu-journalism?
“People are going to be surprised, I think, in a positive way.” In fact, he’s glad the expectations seem generally low. Then, explaining by way of example, he told us about that time his wife insisted Ted was a dumb idea.
“When I told my wife on the way to the Oscars that I was doing a movie about a talking teddy bear, she said, ‘You’re the dumbest guy in the world, this will be the last you’re ever going to be at the Oscars, and you’re going to ruin your career.'” He worked to persuade her. “You try to pitch it in a way that they get it: You know, The bear is really cool, and it’s edgy, and it’s this kind of bromance. And she’s like, ‘Yeah, whatever. Dumb idea.’ Right? I felt the same way when I was pitched it. It’s hard to wrap it up in a bow, but then you know what? It was a nice surprise; it was the most successful movie of my career and the most successful original R-rated comedy of all time, in the world. So I think [Wahlburgers] will be one of those things that surprises people.” [Vulture]
If Marky Mark’s wife thought he was going to ruin his career by doing a movie about a talking teddy bear, I wonder what she had to say when he signed on for Transformers 4, a sequel to a movie about giant robots that turn into cars and sometimes they go to heaven and remember how that one Transformer had testicles? Let’s be honest, we’re talking about a guy who nearly blinded an old Vietnamese man while calling him racial slurs, then became a model known for grabbing his balls, transitioned into another career as a terrible rapper, parlayed that into a workout tape (POW!), then won a role in a movie where he fingered Reese Witherspoon on a roller coaster, then somehow got from there to an Academy Award nomination, and is still a respected actor after he told everyone he would’ve stopped 9/11 and opened a burger joint with a pun on his name. Lady, if anyone’s career is unkillable, it’s your husband’s.
I can’t wait to experience it the same way I do all reality TV: via clips on The Soup.
Wow, his wife sounds like a real loyal pillar of inspiration and support.
“most successful original R-rated comedy of all time, in the world.”
This guy realizes “the world” contains countries other than America, yes? Fucking god. Maybe I shouldn’t have had those beers at lunch, they made me irrationally angry. Or maybe I need more.
Drink a couple more and look at this. He’s not wrong.
[www.boxofficemojo.com]
No, I think he is wrong, if you look deeper into their charts, Beverly Hills Cop made more money (and in 1984 dollars, which were all laced with cocaine and AIDS and had Ronald Reagan on the front):
[www.boxofficemojo.com]
‘Yeah, whatever. Dumb idea.’ I’m going to say this to everyone who walks into my office this afternoon. THAT’LL make me feel better.
It’s kind of amusing how Vince’s affectation of Mark Wahlberg has morphed from wistful accent-laden satire, to outright seething hatred in a matter of a few weeks. How long until Vince gets arrested for stalking outside Mark’s California mansion screaming in a terrible attempt at a Boston accent at sound proof windows while Mark Flexs at him and flips him the bird?
They won’t arrest him, they’ll be too busy trying to subdue the crazy woman next to him screaming “DONGS GOING IN! DONGS GOING IN!”
I don’t hate him at all. I have a weird sort of respect for him and I’ve always enjoyed him as an actor. (Though I do think he’s kind of a dumbass).
He absolutely is a dumbass. Completely hit the Hollywood Stardom lottery after starting out riding the coattails of his much smarter older brother.
He’s an ok actor in the Keanu/Paul Walker/good looking dummy mold. It also doesn’t hurt that he isn’t trying to be an acTOR, and is fined wiht doing Fart Joke/Crude humor.
But yeah, in the end he’s just another Irish steakhead from Dorchester who really lucked out. Though I will say I am really surprised he hasn’t completely fucked it up yet.
To be fair, beating a guy to partial blindness with a stick is pretty shitty. As was The Happening.
Wahlberg has been in genuinely good in, at the very least, Ted, The Other Guys, Boogie Nights and The Departed.
I liked him in Three Kings and The Fighter, too.
The Fighter I’ll give you. Three Kings I find waaaay overrated, although not his fault.
Admittedly, I haven’t watched it in years but at the time I really liked it, outside of Ice Cube downing a helicopter with a nerf ball.
He is a good acting with pretty decent range. If he was Baldwin brother he’d be #2.
“Three Kings I find waaaay overrated”
Jesus, thank you Larry. You’re the only person who understands me. What do you think about Gladiator, out of curiosity? I want to know if maybe you’re my soulmate.
Here’s the thing about Three Kings, the first 20-30 minutes or so are really goddamn good, but it loses its way and the third act is awful.
Mrs. Wahlberg loved the idea of transformers. Mrs. Wahlberg don’t care about art, dem movies for fruits, Mrs. Wahlberg only cares about cash money and them robot bleed cash money
as for the Asian guy beating thing: It’s indefensible. However, the neighborhood he grew up in, and during the time frame it happened, was an area completely controlled by gangs and drugs. I know – I lived there too. I know the family. I hung around with Robert (Bob-O) growing up. What Mark was like then was completely disgusting. but for where he was living and what it was like there, it’s not uncommon. the fact that he changed and got out of it is really pretty remarkable. I’ve attended more than enough wakes and funerals (with an occasional Wahlberg or two present) for guys from that area who never did turn things around.
Four Brothers? I really really loved that movie, and I keep telling myself it is semi-autobiographical.
If I’m wrong, don’t you dare tell me.
I live a couple miles from this shithole of a resturant. be clear: if you want a very average hamburger with no special things about it, no special toppings, and pay a above average prices for it: Wahlburgers is your place. If you like fucked up onion rings that arent actually rings: Wahlburgers is your jam.
You cook better burgers at home. on the stovetop. blindfolded. while pissing into the grillpan.
His brother’s resturant next door is damn good, if a little overpriced
^^^ Lives in a shitty section 8 apartment in Weymouth.
You cook better burgers at home. on the stovetop. blindfolded. while pissing into the grillpan.
actually, underball: dot-rat when i was a kid, crossed far and wide since then, but was living in Boston when I moved to the Q last year (double decker style)
LOL. I grew up in Dot and lived in the Q for a while too. When I moved to Hingham it felt like the Metco program.I’m still waiting for them to figure out that I don’t belong.
So the older brother is supposed to be Johnny Drama? Because the older brother in real lifes is a much better actor and singer for that matter.
So you’re admitting to having listened to NKOTB and Marky Mark/The Funky Bunch?
super old: but his cousin is drama (after watching the whole season im still not sure they’re blood related…too lazy to google), not his older bro
Every time someone mentions the movie Ted all I can think is that the character is a rip off of the tv show Puppets who kill.
Fuck that whole clan – they stole the Wegmans logo. W-P-O-P motherfucker.
If it will surprise people like Ted and Ted is a live action version of Family Guy does this mean it will be a rip off of Bob’s Burgers?
Only reason they opened a burger joint in the first place is cause their arms are too short to make pizzas.