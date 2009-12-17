MARMADUKE WILL SURF! *AIR GUITAR*

(A GREAT Dane in a MINI Cooper, get it?? Hahaha, classic!)
Hey, remember that episode of The Simpsons where Homer became a voice on Itchy & Scratchy? For Poochie, the super-cool dog? The makers of Marmaduke sure do. *triple fakie kickflip rail ollie*
“We’ve approached the movie like a John Hughes movie with dogs,” Director Tom Dey says. “Marmaduke is a teenager, and he’s trying to find his way in the world,” Dey says. “It’s a boy-meets-girl story, a coming-of-age and cautionary tale.”
Oh, and did I mention dogs that surf?
“I asked [the trainer] if he could teach the dog to surf,” Dey says. “Mike said he didn’t know if he could even get the dog in the water. The Danes he’s worked with in the past have not wanted to go into the water.”
So a plot point is Marmaduke, who hates water, being forced to enter a surf competition to save face for his owner.
“Mike started to work with him,” Dey says. “I was amazed. I actually went out with him when he was training him in the water. I saw him get on a wave and ride. That was unbelievable. I don’t think anyone’s seen a Great Dane surf before.” [USA Today]
Only in my wildest, most cocaine-fueled beer-commercial-idea brainstorming sessions.
John Hughes film with dogs: St Elmo’s Sire
Actually i like “St Elmo’s Bitch” better.
Where’d everybody go?
*sniffs armpit, puts underwear back on*
A surfing dog is nothing, they’ve already made a movie with a talking horse that wears $500 sunglasses. It’s called Sex And The City
When the doggy drops a duece it’s a real Marmadook.
“I don’t think anyone’s seen a Great Dane surf before.“
I don’t think anyone’s ever seen a Great Dane rail your mom either, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.
So this is basically just a remake of Dunston Checks In.
OMG, Marmaduke is a dog that’s as big as a small horse. That makes GBHAIDS’ comment twice as face-palmy!
Pool ball sized neuticals or GTFO.
I hope the Dane gets put to sleep at the end of the film.
Cook, not Marmaduke.
“I don’t think anyone’s ever seen a Great Dane rail your mom either, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.”
Marmaduke railing an irish mother is called the Orange Marmalaid
True story.
OMG again, Marmaduke wears sunglasses just like Sarah Jessica Parker. The real question is have you ever seen them both in the same room?
Marmaduke likes it peoplestyle. He’s a freak like that.
Charlie’ll sure as fuck learn to surf if he sees that fucker out there on the waves. Charlie could feed his family for weeks on a great dane.
I bet people in Korea will eat this movie up.
Goddamn it, Donk.
Trying to make a John Hughes movie with dogs is like trying to jerk off with sandpaper
The obligatory promotional tie-in will have Starbucks selling a Great Danish.
I bet that he plays the ukelelele after a good pipeline
For dinner, Marmaduke will have the Surf n’ Barf.
If Marmaduke is a teenager, his place in this world is a patch of slightly greener grass in the backyard.
Yeah, so he can surf, still doesn’t have opposable thumbs. Here, try to fire up this bic lighter asshole.
Glen baby, I think you’re onto something that (if it ever got out) would kill us all.
Also, there’s that other chick on SATC that looks like an old anaconda’s shedded skin.
No, not that one. The other one.
No, the other one.
Yeah, that one.
Runtime: 630 Minutes
In the sequel, the Great Dane gets lost, wanders into a Chinese restaurant, and is never seen again.
Marmaduke 2: Marmagook
I’m interested in the cautionary tale portion of it. Does Marmaduke get into a chocolate factory or something?
I always thought SJP was Scrappy Doo grown up.
“Marmaduke is a teenager, and he’s trying to find his way in the world”
The film spans the period between Marmaduke’s age of 2 and 2 1/2
In the sequel, the Great Dane gets lost, wanders into a Chinese restaurant, and is never seen again.
Marmaduke 2:
MarmagookMarmacooked
fixed
IfWhen Sarah Jessica Parker’s movies stop making money they’ll put her down in order to manufacture MarmaGlue
With any luck, this movie won’t just be a bomb, it’ll be a Marmanuke.
This is the one were Marmadukes pinky comes out to play for the wrong bitch.
The sequel will star Marmaduke with his horse friend as they travel to the Pacific Northwest to work at a brothel.
Everytime I read “Marmaduke” my inner-voice switches over to Sean Connery.
“We’ve approached the movie like a John Hughes movie with dogs,”
So, Chupadogra is played bud Judd Nelson?
In the sequel, the Great Dane gets lost, wanders into an
Chinese Italian restaurant, and is never seen again.
Marmaduke 2:
MarmagookParmaduke
Beeing a teen he was rather rebellious, until Cesar Milan shows up and tunes him up a bit.
Fuck.
For a slump-buster, Marmaduke fucks a Clydesdale.
You hear about movies like this and you think, “You know, Owen Wilson, you probably should’ve killed yourself afterall.” But then you realize that all his roles would go to Matthew McConaughey. You give it some more thought, and you decide you’re OK with that.
You ghost writting for Punte now Jack!
In the sequel, the Great Dane gets lost.
Marmaduke 2: Dharmaduke
This better not start a string of flicks based on dog-themed comic strips. I hate Marmaduke, but it is a million times better than MUTTS or that limey bastard FRED BASSET.
Read the comments, it is worth the trouble.
Hey, if Matthew McConaughey were to voice Marmaduke they could just bring back Kate Hudson to play
his ownera female dog
Live action/CGI Snoopy movie in 5…4…3…2…
tonSa, link your Tigrish blog, please.
Four up!
I will see this if it has Molly Ringwald applying the red lipstick with her boobs.