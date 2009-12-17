MARMADUKE WILL SURF! *AIR GUITAR*

(A GREAT Dane in a MINI Cooper, get it?? Hahaha, classic!)

Hey, remember that episode of The Simpsons where Homer became a voice on Itchy & Scratchy? For Poochie, the super-cool dog? The makers of Marmaduke sure do. *triple fakie kickflip rail ollie*

“We’ve approached the movie like a John Hughes movie with dogs,” Director Tom Dey says. “Marmaduke is a teenager, and he’s trying to find his way in the world,” Dey says. “It’s a boy-meets-girl story, a coming-of-age and cautionary tale.”

Oh, and did I mention dogs that surf?

“I asked [the trainer] if he could teach the dog to surf,” Dey says. “Mike said he didn’t know if he could even get the dog in the water. The Danes he’s worked with in the past have not wanted to go into the water.”

So a plot point is Marmaduke, who hates water, being forced to enter a surf competition to save face for his owner.

“Mike started to work with him,” Dey says. “I was amazed. I actually went out with him when he was training him in the water. I saw him get on a wave and ride. That was unbelievable. I don’t think anyone’s seen a Great Dane surf before.” [USA Today]

Only in my wildest, most cocaine-fueled beer-commercial-idea brainstorming sessions.