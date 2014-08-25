Martin Scorsese May Direct HBO’s ‘Shutter Island’ Adaptation, ‘Ashecliffe’

True Blood is (mercifully) over and Boardwalk Empire and The Newsroom will wrap up soon, too, so HBO will soon have some holes to plug in their still-ample schedule. One option: a TV adaption of the 2010 hit film Shutter Island, based on Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Will Leo be in it? Nope, he’s preparing for #TrueDetectiveSeason3, a rumor I’m starting right now.

Tentatively titled Ashecliffe, the plan is for the pilot to be directed by Martin Scorsese from a script by Dennis Lehane…Ashecliffe is the name of the isolated mental hospital where the movie took place, and the series begins before the events of the film. The focus is the past of hospital, and the secrets and misdeeds perpetrated by its founders who erected the hospital in the early 20th Century and developed the methods of treatment use for the mentally ill.

If the show’s anything like the movie, you’ll guess the twist 20 minutes in, and spend the rest of the time wondering which Rolling Stones song Scorsese will use.

Via Deadline