Marvel hires writers for Dr. Strange

A movie adaptation of Marvel’s comic Dr. Strange has been in some stage of development for a long time, and Marvel has just announced the hiring of two new writers, Thomas Donnelly and Joshua Oppenheimer. The duo most recently wrote Conan (new picture from that below), which stars a guy from Baywatch Hawaii and totally doesn’t look like a SyFy original movie. But I digress.

Originated in 1963 by Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, Dr. Strange was a self-centered New York surgeon robbed of his touch after a car accident. After a stint as a wandering derelict, he found his way to a healer in the Himalayas, where he learned to tap into psychic powers to battle evil wizards and other wrongdoers. His mind is his weapon, rather than the brute force that distinguish most memorable Marvel heroes. [ThePlaylist adds: “His powers include energy and astral projection, teleportation, telepathy, creating shields and more.”] Dr. Strange has had a long strange journey to the screen that included stints at Savoy Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Dimension Films and Paramount–with a parade of writers and directors that included Bob Gale, Wes Craven, David Goyer, Stephen Norrington and Guillermo del Toro. Marvel finally got the rights and brought the property back into the fold.

Hmmm, I don’t know about this one. Movies about heroes whose power is their mind sound cool in theory, but in practice always devolve into two guys squinting really hard at each other. HRRRGGHH I’M CONCENTRATING HARDER THAN YOU ARE HRRRGGGHHH!!! According to movies, having psychic powers is equal parts pained squinting and never-fully-explained hand lightning.