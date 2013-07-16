Marvel Wants Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Play Doctor Strange?

Comic-Con is almost here, so that means it’s time for people to start throwing big, ol’ handfuls of crap at the walls and hoping that something sticks. And there’s no better topic to start with than unsubstantiated Marvel rumors, and it appears that the first one involves the studio behind The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy looking to add to its a-list roster by considering Joseph Gordon-Levitt for the role of Doctor Strange.
While that by itself is a perfectly good start to a rumor that will surely have the Marvel fanboys going bananas, it lacks the spectacle and pomp that Comic-Con and Marvel deserve, so let’s go to Latino Review for a massive fireworks display and parade of dogs in top hats driving little cars.
Latino-Review.com head honcho Kellvin Chavez went out and found out and according to trusted sources, the “rumor”, yes I said rumor going around Marvel Studios is that they want…
Now at press time, we are not saying that an offer has been made, that talks have even engaged and who knows, Levitt and his team are probably unaware, BUT we are hearing that Marvel execs internally are discussing that Levitt is who they figure would be ideal.
Yeah, so anyway, the story here is that someone at Marvel Studios recently said Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s name and someone down the hall mentioned Dr. Strange, and someone standing in between those two people heard both names at the same time and texted someone: “JGL… Dr. Strange… wanna get some Arby’s?”
But stranger rumors have become realities, so let’s entertain this idea for a second and imagine that 32-year old JGL is indeed the guy that Marvel wants to play an older neurosurgeon-turned-magician with salt and pepper hair that looks kind of like this guy:
I wouldn’t complain if Levitt is the choice, because then I can argue a case for Channing Tatum to play Dormammu.
He’s a little young. Maybe Intern Strange? or Resident Weirdo?
Should been Javier Bardem so he could be Doctor Stranch.
I’d go with Neil Patrick Harris. He already has the medical degree from Doogie Howser M.D. , he’s got some comic book cred from voice-work, and “Dr. Horrible” proves he can be…strange.
Actually, that’s a pretty awesome call. I could see NPH playing Doctor Strange.
I think someone like clooney would work as far as looks and age go. But someone like a poormans clooney since he wouldn’t soil his hands on a comic book movie
Bruce Campbell would be a better pick, but maybe not a big enough box office draw. There’s gotta be someone that’s older that would look the part a little better. I wouldn’t look forward to a Young Doctor Strange movie.
RDJ would have been the perfect Dr. Strange. But then again, he’s already played the perfect Tony Stark.
The one thing I find interesting about this rumor is how Marvel is locking up some of the most popular and interesting actors in Hollywood for their universe. Robert Downey, Samuel Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Hugo Weaving, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan, Hugh Jackman, Emma Stone, etc.
In one paragraph, please tell me why I should give a shit about Dr. Strange. I only know about him from those Marvel: Ultimate Alliance video games and he seemed lame as fuck then.
His enemies include Umar, a sexy demon-lady who nailed the Hulk for fun. He fights vampires with kung fu. And he has the bro-iest bro-tee in comics.
Every time I read any comic with Dr. Strange in it, his voice, in my mind, sounds like Dr. Orpheus from the Venture Bros.
Have you read the comic? Its Patrick Dempsey! Its a lock!
i really think they should go with a TV actor here. the dude from hell on wheels would be good. anson mount? is that even really a name? anyway, him. or jimmy smits. cuz why not?
I am going to guess they want a slightly younger guy they can old up a little so he can play the character for the next 10 years