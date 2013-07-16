Marvel Wants Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Play Doctor Strange?

Comic-Con is almost here, so that means it’s time for people to start throwing big, ol’ handfuls of crap at the walls and hoping that something sticks. And there’s no better topic to start with than unsubstantiated Marvel rumors, and it appears that the first one involves the studio behind The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy looking to add to its a-list roster by considering Joseph Gordon-Levitt for the role of Doctor Strange.

While that by itself is a perfectly good start to a rumor that will surely have the Marvel fanboys going bananas, it lacks the spectacle and pomp that Comic-Con and Marvel deserve, so let’s go to Latino Review for a massive fireworks display and parade of dogs in top hats driving little cars.

Latino-Review.com head honcho Kellvin Chavez went out and found out and according to trusted sources, the “rumor”, yes I said rumor going around Marvel Studios is that they want… …YOU READY FOR THIS COOL KIDS… …JOSEPH GORDON LEVITT! BOOM!

BOOM indeed! Wow, that was a great way to launch the first big rumor of the week, and I – oh, you’re not done? There’s more to this juicy chunk of info?

Now at press time, we are not saying that an offer has been made, that talks have even engaged and who knows, Levitt and his team are probably unaware, BUT we are hearing that Marvel execs internally are discussing that Levitt is who they figure would be ideal.

Yeah, so anyway, the story here is that someone at Marvel Studios recently said Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s name and someone down the hall mentioned Dr. Strange, and someone standing in between those two people heard both names at the same time and texted someone: “JGL… Dr. Strange… wanna get some Arby’s?”

But stranger rumors have become realities, so let’s entertain this idea for a second and imagine that 32-year old JGL is indeed the guy that Marvel wants to play an older neurosurgeon-turned-magician with salt and pepper hair that looks kind of like this guy:

I wouldn’t complain if Levitt is the choice, because then I can argue a case for Channing Tatum to play Dormammu.