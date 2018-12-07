Frotcast Bonus: Matt And Vince Review ‘Mary Queen Of Scots’

Senior Editor
12.07.18

Howdy, Frotcast fans! This week we’ve got more bonus content for the Patreon Subscribers, which you can access here.

This week, we’re reviewing Mary Queen Of Scots, a sumptuous period piece starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie as Mary and Elizabeth, respectively. Elizabeth has already been played by multiple Oscar winners, why shouldn’t Mary get her own awards movie? Oh, and did you know she had a gay friend? It’s a good pitch, but somewhere in the execution (heh) it goes a little wrong. My soulmate Matt Lieb (Newsbroke, the Star Wars Show) explain why (and of course, throw in some terrible accents).

If you’re already a Patreon subscriber, we thank you for your support and we have lots more subscriber content planned for you, plus merch and lots of fun stuff in the works. It’s a great time to be a Frotcast fan! You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes. Also, leave us a review!

DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

