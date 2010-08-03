Matt Vaughn sees Inception, rewrites X-Men script

One of the things that must suck about making movies, other than a bad coke batch, is that it takes so long to get a movie from script to screen, you might see another movie happen upon one of your ideas while yours is still in production. For Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn, who’s currently in pre-production on X-Men: First Class, seeing Inception was just such an experience. BOOM. Game changed.
“I saw ‘Inception,’ which I loved,” Vaughn said Monday. “But my heart sank when I saw that a few of the ideas we had were up [on the screen]. So it’s either leave it in and look as if you’re copying or change things. We completely ripped out about 12 pages of the script and the storyboards.”
The jettisoned sequence was a sort of dream-space combat, according to Vaughn. The filmmaker said a fight involving Professor X (James McAvoy) and some other mutants was to going to be presented with spinning rooms and other physics-bending imagery — visions that he felt drifted too close to signature moments in “Inception.” [LA Times]
Having a director that actually thinks about this stuff is one of the reasons I’m cautiously optimistic for X-Men: First Class. Brett Ratner wouldn’t clean Cheeto dust off a script, let alone rewrite it because of another movie. (No word yet on Zack Snyder’s Sucker Punch, which, according to the synopsis, also takes place in a dream space of sorts). As for Inception, it looks like Avatar‘s gamechanger status just got gamechanged. Reached for comment, James Cameron said, “Without 3D or CGI cat monkeys?? Preposterous!” and shot a rare fabergé egg off the head of a high-priced European prostitute on the deck of his super yacht using a rifle he invented. It’s how he unwinds. You wouldn’t understand.
physics-bending imagery
Like the first time you see a “dick-bender” in a porn?
Shooting a Faberge egg off a call girl’s head aboard a private yacht was actually how they were going to introduce Professor X. Now THAT has to be re-written. The game she does change, eh Vaughn?
Part of what made the hotel scenes in ‘Inception’ that much of a “signature” is that there wasn’t any “physics-bending imagery” there. Nolan completely obeyed all the rules of physics, especially gravity and that’s why it was so bad-ass. While I appreciate that there’s a director who at least thinks he might not want to copy off other directors who do shit extremely well, you know full on that this space-fighting bullshit would have included CGI, wirefighting, and probably an indoor snowstorm because those are all hack shortcuts that studios love.
It’s how he unwinds. You wouldn’t understand.
Pfft. Speak for yourself.
*shoots hard-boiled egg off head of hand-me-down blow up doll in bathtub using rubber band and gummi bear*
Good thing he did, or else I’d write “DICK STEP” all over that movie poster.
After reading this story, Tyler Perry rewrote his new script because he didn’t want to continue to rip himself off.
Also, wasn’t dreaming-while-you-don’t-know-you’re-dreaming a big part of the plot of X2? Yeah, Nolan started it with the ripoffs. Turnabout is fair play.
What people don’t know is that Inception was based off the final episode of Dallas, where it was all a dream.
Meanwhile, Jamiroqai is walking the streets of L.A. ready to stick a 1997 Moon Man up someone’s ass.
Dream-space combat out, dream space combat, in. Magic!
The Mighty Feklahr doesn’t get this, who the fuck is going to mistake a bald guy, a blue furry beast-man, and a guy with metal claws fighting in a spinning room with Leonardo DiCaprio and his fucking pseudo-dreidel?
inky pee-are you like the only guy alive who remembers Jamiroquai?
Subtle Ratner-bomb ftw.
Yup, very nice. Vaughn doesn’t look too impressed with his award there.