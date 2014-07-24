Matthew McConaughey Decided To Swing By Comic-Con For ‘Interstellar’

The thing that we love about San Diego Comic-Con is that we keep getting older but the excitement and surprises remain the same. The fans in Hall H have given their first standing ovation of this year’s Comic-Con festivities as Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey and Christopher Nolan arrived to share a brand new teaser for the upcoming sci-fi film Interstellar, which more than made up for the fact that The Goonies reunion was canceled. Naturally, only the fans in attendance actually got to see the teaser, because screw the rest of us for not being there, but Variety’s Alexandra Cheney and plenty of other media types were on hand to witness it, so they could in turn describe it to us. It’s kind of what life was like before the Internet existed.

This year’s event is actually the first Comic-Con for McConaughey, and Nolan joked with the audience that they “thought it would be a fun thing to come down and see what all the fuss is about.” Then, I assume, they bragged about how unlike 90 percent of the people who paid to be there, they didn’t have any problem finding a hotel room within walking distance.

And our friend Sean O’Connell from Cinema Blend has the gist of the Interstellar teaser for us all…

