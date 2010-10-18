McG to direct ‘300-style film about Christopher Columbus’

Senior Editor
10.18.10 23 Comments

Mega-rich British industrialist and daredevil Richard Branson has crossed the Atlantic in a boat, crossed the Atlantic and Pacific in a hot-air balloon, and attempted to circumnavigate the globe in a hot-air balloon.  Now, he’s about to attempt his most reckless stunt yet: making a good movie with McG.  YOU’RE A LOOSE CANNON, BRANSON!  IT’LL NEVER WORK!

Branson, who this summer launched the Virgin Produced banner as a joint venture with Relativity Media, is negotiating to acquire Columbus, a script by T.S. Nowlin that has McG attached to direct a 300-style film about Christopher Columbus and his discovery of America. [Deadline]

If you’re enough of an old-timer to have been alive during those heady days of 1992, you might remember Ridley Scott’s 1492: Conquest of Paradise, starring Gerard Depardieu, or Christopher Columbus: The Discovery, based on a story by Mario Puzo and starring Tom Selleck as King Ferdinand, the best thing about which I can say is that it featured enough bare breasts to provide pre-internet wank material.  As for how this Columbus project might differ from those, I’m guessing that by ‘300-style’, they mean ‘gayer, and with more minority killing.’  Which, coincidentally, was the last note I gave my interior designer.

Suggestion:  Hey, why not get Chris Columbus to direct it?  It’s not like it’s going to suck more.

Around The Web

TAGSCOLUMBUSIN THE STYLE OF THE 300MCGRICHARD BRANSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP