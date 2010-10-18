McG to direct ‘300-style film about Christopher Columbus’

Mega-rich British industrialist and daredevil Richard Branson has crossed the Atlantic in a boat, crossed the Atlantic and Pacific in a hot-air balloon, and attempted to circumnavigate the globe in a hot-air balloon. Now, he’s about to attempt his most reckless stunt yet: making a good movie with McG. YOU’RE A LOOSE CANNON, BRANSON! IT’LL NEVER WORK!

Branson, who this summer launched the Virgin Produced banner as a joint venture with Relativity Media, is negotiating to acquire Columbus, a script by T.S. Nowlin that has McG attached to direct a 300-style film about Christopher Columbus and his discovery of America. [Deadline]

If you’re enough of an old-timer to have been alive during those heady days of 1992, you might remember Ridley Scott’s 1492: Conquest of Paradise, starring Gerard Depardieu, or Christopher Columbus: The Discovery, based on a story by Mario Puzo and starring Tom Selleck as King Ferdinand, the best thing about which I can say is that it featured enough bare breasts to provide pre-internet wank material. As for how this Columbus project might differ from those, I’m guessing that by ‘300-style’, they mean ‘gayer, and with more minority killing.’ Which, coincidentally, was the last note I gave my interior designer.

Suggestion: Hey, why not get Chris Columbus to direct it? It’s not like it’s going to suck more.