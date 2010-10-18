McG to direct ‘300-style film about Christopher Columbus’

Mega-rich British industrialist and daredevil Richard Branson has crossed the Atlantic in a boat, crossed the Atlantic and Pacific in a hot-air balloon, and attempted to circumnavigate the globe in a hot-air balloon. Now, he’s about to attempt his most reckless stunt yet: making a good movie with McG. YOU’RE A LOOSE CANNON, BRANSON! IT’LL NEVER WORK!
Branson, who this summer launched the Virgin Produced banner as a joint venture with Relativity Media, is negotiating to acquire Columbus, a script by T.S. Nowlin that has McG attached to direct a 300-style film about Christopher Columbus and his discovery of America. [Deadline]
If you’re enough of an old-timer to have been alive during those heady days of 1992, you might remember Ridley Scott’s 1492: Conquest of Paradise, starring Gerard Depardieu, or Christopher Columbus: The Discovery, based on a story by Mario Puzo and starring Tom Selleck as King Ferdinand, the best thing about which I can say is that it featured enough bare breasts to provide pre-internet wank material. As for how this Columbus project might differ from those, I’m guessing that by ‘300-style’, they mean ‘gayer, and with more minority killing.’ Which, coincidentally, was the last note I gave my interior designer.
Suggestion: Hey, why not get Chris Columbus to direct it? It’s not like it’s going to suck more.
Yes yes! I can totally see how the defenseless European invaders enslaving and summarily wiping out then entire Arawak people is totally like 300. THIS. IS. SMALL POX.
No way. This might be the first time a ROBOT CHICKEN skit becomes reality.
[video.adultswim.com]
Well, it’s not EXACTLY the same (American revolution), but it’s close enough for a wtf.
Sugar Ray appreciates the chance to pen the theme music.
More importantly, will it be 3D?
More like 30,000,000.
Can’t wait for the “Queen Isabella as Whore Queen” sex scene. I hear Ferdinand is hung like a Jew during the Inquisition!
Cannons of thunder, and blankets of pox.
If it starred Mike The Predicament Guidoentino and Snooki as an Indian princess, well, I might just go back to huffing paint.
(t’would open big tho)
300: So This Is India?
THIS. IS. NINA!
THIS. IS. PINTA!
THIS. IS. SANTA MARIA!
Christine O’Donnell is protesting that it’s un-American to make a movie based on a holiday
I can’t be the only one crossing my fingers that the gifted duck from Babe gets to play King Ferdinand
Columbus: “Is this India?”
Impossibly ripped Native Chief: “No. THIS. IS. ARAWAKA!!!!!!!
Damn it. Sorry Dingus, it takes like 5 minutes sometimes to load this page (if at all)
on my shit connection
I can’t wait to see the epic Monkey-on-Pig gladiatorial combat that Columbus staged in 300-style “slow-then-fast-then-slow-again-mo”.
*Columbus rides into an settlement on a horse, carrying a net full of human skulls. He rears his horse at the tribal chief and drops the skulls at his feet*
Earth. and. water. …aaaaand that teepee. And some blankets. And all your beads. And your daughter. And that cool hat you’re wearing. And…uhh… got any funyuns? No? Well invent those fuckers and we’ll take those too. Hurry the fuck up.
Good, another reason for the weird garbage eating hippy activist who went to my high school to protest Columbus Day.
I think I’ll start protesting Columbus Day now too, but not because of the things he did to the natives or the glorification of violence in the film. Just because of its association with McG.
Tonight! We dine! In Indiaaaaaa!
I read a book by Mario Puzo called The Godfather, which included an ENTIRE chapter about vaginal reconstruction surgery. Now I’m curious what his take on Columbus was.
Maybe if this movie actually did have Jane Lynch in it? Like, as some sort of crazy warrior-woman, running around with a big ole sword, chopping off limbs and heads in super slo-mo . . . nah, it’s just not working for me either . . . supple Native American breasts or GTFO, damnit!
P.S. — Can I get the number for that interior designer, he sounds fabulous, I must have him for my foyer.
This is Santo Domingo!!! (*Kicks cowering Arawak in chest*)
The only important information I pulled from this article is that we’re slightly closer to seeing Bicentennial Man 2.