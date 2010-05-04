Meet Chinese superheroes Spader-Man and Robert Cop

Metro UK today has a great article about Chinese knockoff toys, which are supposedly a £300 billion industry. More to the point, the descriptions of the products are priceless. Haha, I love you, cheap, strangely-translated knockoffs.
As well as giving their creations ridiculous names, the counterfeiters play fast and loose with some of science fiction’s epic creations.
Darth Vader might have been the embodiment of evil in the Empire but nowhere in the Star Wars films does he moonlight as a traffic cop. The Joker and The Penguin can sleep more easily now that the Caped Crusader has been forced out of his traditional Batmobile and instead arrives at crime scenes on a pony with a pink mane (and he’s now called SilverBat). [Thanks to Charlie Bronze for the tip]
They also mention the Spider-Man knock off “Spader Man”, the Superman clone “Specialman”, and my favorite, Robocop’s brother, Robert Cop (I’d buy that for a few cents on the dollar). You may have noticed that I didn’t focus as much on the story’s money/industry angle, and that’s because I’ve always felt it’s not the job of government to police this stuff. It’s the responsibility of the popular kids to ruthlessly tease the poor ones whose parents can only afford fake Air Jordans. See, China? That’s what we call progress.
Then again, I could just be saying this to protect my own livelihood. I moonlight as a designer of Spader-Man toys.
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Spader-man’s Spader sense tends to tingle more on the right than on the left.
Hasbro is plotting revenge with its new line of Mao Little Pony. Sadly, Paramount already bought the movie rights.
To beat the man, you gotta aggressively flier campaign the man. WOOOOO!
Spader Man’s arch nemesis is contemporary ennui.
Spader Man’s alter ego is Eric Stoltz.
The Chinese took a big hit in their girls toy sales when it turned out Jim isn’t truly that outrageous.
All Chinese action figures come with lead pipes as their primary weapon.
Hey, RobertCop stole R.O.T.O.R’s RoboCop gun!
Silly Burnsy. There’s no need for girl toys in China!
The girl toys are all waterproof.
Dammit Chino! We talked about this.
The Fiddler plays a mean violin.
The Penguin looks like a duck.
Christopher Reeve thinks the SilverBatmobile is in very poor taste.
I finally collected all 4 of my Totally Militant Nimble Tortoises. Larry, Rachel, Miguel, and Dan! Now I just need to get their sensei, Master Weiner!
Spader Man and Lawnmower Man should open a landscaping business together.
arrives at crime scenes on a pony with a pink mane
But my super hero alter ego does that! Copycat bastards.
Spaderman comes with a videocamera and likes to tape Molly Jane Ringwald talking about her sexual encounters with Wolverton.
The Franky Krindler toy has a glove made of spoons.
See, cuz in the picture he is holding up four fingers like Ric Flair used to in the Four Horsemen…
I saw a knockoff of a Jesus action figure. He was fatter and they called him Buddha.
As a kid, I remember my parents buying me the knock-off Transformers and G.I. Joe’s. And yes, my friends thought of me as an outsider looking in from that moment on. Speaking of Transformers (the movie), anyone watch that POS Transmorphers?