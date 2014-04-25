Meet Ryan Beitz, The Man Who Wants To Own Every VHS Copy Of ‘Speed’ On Earth

There is ambition and then there’s Ryan Beitz. Earlier this week, Vice ran an interview with this seemingly unusual and eccentric young man, whose sole mission in life is to obtain every VHS copy of the 1994 action thriller Speed, starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. And when I say that he wants every copy, I mean his goal is to somehow find and own every VHS copy that exists in the world right now. It is an absolute shame that there are multiple Real Housewives and Kardashian reality shows and this guy is still telling his story to websites. But I digress.
Beitz has set up a website called “The World Speed Project,” as well as a Facebook page with 1,772 fans as of today, through which supporters can send their VHS copies to Beitz. He already claims to have more than 500 copies, with an additional 26 Laser Disc versions, which don’t count, because that would just be ridiculous. On top of the collection, Beitz has also launched a Kickstarter project to raise money for fixing up his 15-passenger van to make it look like the out-of-control bus from Speed. In case you haven’t made the connection yet, this dude REALLY LOVES SPEED.
Why don’t you tell me what got you started collecting the Speeds?
I lived in Seattle and was super broke, and I had to come up with Christmas presents for my family. Usually I would just, like, dumpster-dive books or something and give them to them, but when I was at the pawn shop they had six copies of Speed, and I thought it would be really funny to get everybody in my family the same gift, even me. I wanted to watch them open them one at a time and go, “Oh, Speed. Don’t we already have this?” Somebody else would go, “Oh, Speed. Really funny, Ryan.” Then by the time you went around, everybody would have gotten the same gift from me. Then I could tell them that I love them all equally, you know? Just some bullshit.
Then when I bought all six it was, like, way too good. I realized it was really fascinating to have that many, like, same copies of a thing. What really cemented it was when I went to another pawn shop, and they had, like, 30 copies. I said, “I’ll take them all.” They sold them to me for 11 cents a copy.
How many copies do you have right now?
I don’t know, like 550 or something. I haven’t counted in a while ’cause who really cares?
And you’re going to collect them all.
Yeah. People always go, “Dude how many of these things are you going to get?” And I’m like, “All of them, duh.” (Via Vice)
I know that people are looking at Beitz and wondering what the hell would drive someone to work toward such a bizarre goal, but I have to admit that I think this is pretty awesome, because if it makes the guy happy and he’s not hurting anyone, then more power to him. The one question that I’m upset that Georgia Perry failed to ask, though – and I strongly urge you to read the entire interview, because Beitz has some thoughts on capitalism and Freud as well – is why he’s just settling for Speed? Why not Speed 2: Cruise Control as well? Is that the goal for after he accomplishes the first plan? Will he purchase his own boat to make it look like the cruise ship from Speed 2 or, like most of us, does he not recognize the existence of the sequel, because it was stupid to replace Keanu Reeves?
There are so many questions yet to be asked. Especially, does he really bathe in his copies of Speed? Because that’s not really bathing.
Sorry Ryan, I have one in a box in the shed out back, and I have no intention of going out there and digging it up for you.
Mostly because I’ll want to watch it sometime.
And therein lies this guy’s problem. Now that his story is out, he’s going to face thousands of people who will be holding out just to make his task harder. But then, he also threatened to steal those he can’t afford, so if he goes Ocean’s 11 on us, that would be pretty incredible.
The thing is though, I wouldn’t hold out because I’d want to make his task harder out of spite. I want my VHS tape. He can fight me for it.
Also, and I don’t mean to generalize here, but something tells me this guy ain’t Danny Ocean. He looks like he’d have trouble figuring out how to open the gate to my backyard, let alone break into the shed.
Leave the shed door slightly ajar and see what transpires
Kubo, now he’s gonna track you down and break into your shed. You better rig up some alarms and shit. No deadly traps though, unless you live in florida or texas.
No need for traps. Just spray paint “rape shed” on the side like I do with mine.
The only people brave enough to go into a rape shed are nosy cops. Fortunately they find Speed an unrealistic portrayal of police, so they’ll leave your tape alone (just make sure you move any dead bodies to your rape attic).
If I saw a building with “Rape Shed” spray painted on to it, I would interpret such as a challenge, not a threat. Guess that’s just my fighting spirit.
Uh, not that I go around raping sheds — felt the need to clarify that.
I’d make a joke about just getting the DVD, but in all seriousness, the two-disc edition is actually pretty damn good. Especially since it includes the “airline” version of the finale.
I’m hoping these end up in that crater in the desert with the copies of ET for Atari.
Pretty sure he’s going to end up there
They’re being dug up this weekend.
I have a copy and I will take it to the grave now b
Congratulations on wasting your fifteen minutes on this bullshit!
I imagine a future where VHS copies of Keanu movies are currency and this man is the king.
Maybe in an FP dystopian future.
Hey, it’s no dumber than bitcoin.
In the future, all movies are Speed.
You terran baktags! If The Mighty Feklahr finds It's copy, it is so getting mailed to this dude.
He should buy up all the remaining Blockbuster franchises while he’s on this wunderkind streak.
I have a copy of Speed that matches my rent in price.
“I haven’t counted in a while ’cause who really cares?”
Well, with that attitude, I will just keep my copy right here! Right next to my VHS copy of Hook, The Lost World, a VHS about Michael Jordan, and the Goonies (the last 15 minutes don’t work).
Reminds me of when I was 16 and I bought every vhs release of Dawn of The Dead. Of course the reason I did so was cuz I was trying to see the alternate footage (theatrical cut, director’s cut, and European cut). Thankfully the 2004 dvd set gave me all 3 versions :)
Doesn’t this idiot know that in the future the only currency is Jerry Maguire VHS tapes?
I wonder how long it’ll be until he kills someone.
so did he steal this idea from EIT or did they from him?
[everythingisterrible.blogspot.com]
Or is it just that every film released on vhs will soon have it’s own group trying to collect every copy?
The only thing this guy knows for sure is that he owns 550 copies of the cover of Speed. Inside are probably 27 blank tapes, 33 head cleaners and 490 copies of Pootie Tang.
I bet they made a whole lot more VHS copies of Speed than Speed 2: Electric Bugaloo. It’s a real challenge.
I will be posting a vid of me taking a huge Taco Bell induced dump on my copy. He still wants it after, it’s his. Free of charge
I started doing this in the 90’s as well, but with copies of Surf Ninjas. I’m more benevolent with my collection, though, actually moving forward giving them out as gifts. I’ve probably given away 50-60 copies over the years.
I’ve also since moved on to DVDs.
That picture of him in the tub….he just screams “normal dude”.
*slides dick into empty VHS sleeve*
He’s a Speed freak, what do you expect?
He reminds me of someone who would like the movie deleverance for some reason
This post is severely lacking a “whim of a madman” reference…
[www.youtube.com]
He’s also trying to get every copy of Crank, Cocaine Cowboys, and Up in Smoke.
Once he has everyone’s copy, I will drive a giant magnet to his house, rendering every copy of Speed useless… except for mine. And from then on, whenever anyone wants to watch Speed, I will charge them $1000 to borrow my tape.
MUAHAHAHAH
he can have mine for $200 and a dip in that bathtub.
POP QUIZ
if they can re-make Total Recall will they reboot Speed?
I have a copy for you , now what do I do?