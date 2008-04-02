MEET THE SPARTANS GUYS WILL SUCK MORE

In a perfect world, the writer/director team behind Meet the Spartans (and Epic Movie, Date Movie, etc.) would die in a fire. But since there clearly is no God, they’re currently casting for Lionsgate’s Goodie Two Shoes.

The plot-like thrust of this one will reportedly be a group of kids who go on a life-changing adventure, a la Superbad. The main characters will be a fat loudmouth like Jonah Hill and a mellow nerd like Michael Cera – and instead of saying funny things, they’ll just make obvious references to pop culture events from five years ago and make you want to cut your eyes out with a fish scaler. Oh man, I love spoof movies!

According to MovieHole, it will also involve a Sex and the City parody in which a guy will play Carrie (imagine the gender confusion!), and spoofs of Hancock and The Love Guru. None of those movies are out yet, but all these guys need to know is what the costumes look like so they can incorporate them into their glorified 3rd grade stuffed animal sketches.

They’re also looking for:

…a ‘Jessica Simpson’, a ‘Justin Timberlake’, a ‘Prince’, a ‘Flava Flav’, a ‘Dr Phil’, an ‘Angelina Jolie’, ‘Paris Hilton’, and, of course, a ‘Michael Jackson’. “Goodie Two Shoes” films in Louisiana April 28 through June 6.

Prince and Dr. Phil and Michale Jackson? Damn, this sounds ripped from the headlines. I hope they find someone to do a good Johnny Carson impression. Or a real fat guy that does a dead on President Taft – the jokes practically write themselves with that guy! Payne-Aldrich tariff indeed, you fat fuck!

I also like how they left out an "a" in front of Paris Hilton, as if they’re looking for the actual Paris Hilton. I don’t think it’ll happen because, and it hurts me to say this, this movie is beneath her.