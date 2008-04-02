MEET THE SPARTANS GUYS WILL SUCK MORE

In a perfect world, the writer/director team behind Meet the Spartans (and Epic Movie, Date Movie, etc.) would die in a fire. But since there clearly is no God, they’re currently casting for Lionsgate’s Goodie Two Shoes.
The plot-like thrust of this one will reportedly be a group of kids who go on a life-changing adventure, a la Superbad. The main characters will be a fat loudmouth like Jonah Hill and a mellow nerd like Michael Cera – and instead of saying funny things, they’ll just make obvious references to pop culture events from five years ago and make you want to cut your eyes out with a fish scaler. Oh man, I love spoof movies!
According to MovieHole, it will also involve a Sex and the City parody in which a guy will play Carrie (imagine the gender confusion!), and spoofs of Hancock and The Love Guru. None of those movies are out yet, but all these guys need to know is what the costumes look like so they can incorporate them into their glorified 3rd grade stuffed animal sketches.
They’re also looking for:
…a ‘Jessica Simpson’, a ‘Justin Timberlake’, a ‘Prince’, a ‘Flava Flav’, a ‘Dr Phil’, an ‘Angelina Jolie’, ‘Paris Hilton’, and, of course, a ‘Michael Jackson’. “Goodie Two Shoes” films in Louisiana April 28 through June 6.
Prince and Dr. Phil and Michale Jackson? Damn, this sounds ripped from the headlines. I hope they find someone to do a good Johnny Carson impression. Or a real fat guy that does a dead on President Taft – the jokes practically write themselves with that guy! Payne-Aldrich tariff indeed, you fat fuck!
I also like how they left out an "a" in front of Paris Hilton, as if they’re looking for the actual Paris Hilton. I don’t think it’ll happen because, and it hurts me to say this, this movie is beneath her.
a Sex and the City parody in which a guy will play Carrie (imagine the gender confusion!)I think Matthew Broderick is imagining that in the shower right now.
Again, just go with the berets and driving gloves. He’s hip, he’s cool, he’s 45
“Goodie Two Shoes” films in Louisiana April 28 through June 6.Lance! Imagine the possibilities! If you can get me the shooting locations, I just be able to make that fiery death dream of yours a reality.
You have a valid point there, Robo.
by the way, I would also like to get me an Angelina Jolie. For research purposes only.
What would you be researching, Eibz? Lesbionics? Can I
watchjerk off?
Hasn’t New Orleans suffered enough?
yes and yes Erswi
Lance! Imagine the possibilities! If you can get me the shooting locations, I just be able to make that fiery death dream of yours a reality. AHEM – I DO NOT OFFICIALLY SANCTION VIOLENCE AGAINST PUBLIC FIGURES NO MATTER HOW EVIL THEIR MOVIES.*looks around in hopes FBI was listening*
I think this cast could use a "David Berkowitz."
*Note – as per Lance’s FBI paranoia, notice that I didn’t suggest the actual David Berkowitz….although that would make more sense.
Will Ferrel says, "Sign me up."
Lance, I got that PM you sent me in regards to our earlier discussion. The mouse is on the bookcase and the weather has cleared up nicely down south. If you know what I mean.
Lance: If someone did actually kill these people in a fire AFTER YOU SUGGESTED IT. Just imagine the site traffic! Just forget about those pesky law enforcement agencies. They hate spoof movies too.
In Soviet Russia, Michale Jackson Billy Jean’s you!
That’s right, Lanky…MICHALE!!!!!!!!
I also doubt that there is anything beneath Paris Hilton. She’d do anything for money. In fact I just invented a new game show! It can be Paris, a Kardashian and a regular person. Each week they compete (wearing bikinis) to see who can stoop to the lowest level of human existence with cash prizes. Think Fear Factor meets Moment of Truth meets VD.
Don’t worry Lance, just have your lawyer argue that they were spoofing Twilight Zone: The Movie.
I wish Lionsgate was a little more like Heaven’s Gate.
And i swear to Christ and Mohammed in a hot 69 that if their Jessica Simpson is dressed like Daisy Dukes and makes a Chicken of the Sea joke I will hunt Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer down myself.
Seriously, what hasn’t been beneath Paris Hilton? There are some homeless guys over by Mann’s Chinese Theatre who missed thier turn, but that’s about it.
Why don’t they just flip the channels on TV real fast? It’ll almost have the same effect.
As the girl with braces from 40 Year Old Virgin who attempted to blow Steve Carell said: Thith ith going to kick ath!
Sexman will love it.