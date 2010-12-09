Meet the World’s Juggalo-iest Juggalo

12.09.10 9 Comments

[Dan Cronin, via Buzzfeed’s insane 50 Best Juggalo Pictures of 2010. You can’t unsee.]

MORNING LINKS

  • Burnsy brings us his favorite holiday music, beginning with Bieber. |Uproxx|Incredible-Cat-Tricks
  • Are you still trying to quit smoking? |UproxxNews|
  • DON’T FORGET: New Frotcast coming tomorrow, with Quentin Tarantino Roast clips from Sarah Silverman, Whitney Cummings, Pat Cooper. |Frotcast|
  • Install Star Trek pocket doors in your house. |GammaSquad|
  • Jeremy Irons stars as Rodrigo Borgia, the horniest pope (for women). |WarmingGlow|
  • Baseball player complains that he hasn’t seen Obama’s birth certificate. IT’S A COMSPEERCY, HE’S A MUSLIN! |WithLeather|
  • John Lennon on film. |UGO|

I must possess this.  You will be mine, Princess Kitty. |via TrashCanLand|

  • Not surprisingly, the Russian version of Jackass is waaaaay scarier. |NYCBarstoolSports|
  • Politico asks the really important Wikileaks question: Who will play Julian Assange when the movie is made? |Fark|
  • “Oh Holy Penis,” the new Christmas song. |GorillaMask|
  • Adam Scott will shop with you wearing a t-shirt with your face. |ScreenJunkies|
  • More letters from Tommy Lee on the subject of whale masturbation. |HolyTaco|
  • Predicting the Oscar winners based solely on the posters. |Pajiba|

