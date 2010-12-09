Meet the World’s Juggalo-iest Juggalo

[Dan Cronin, via Buzzfeed’s insane 50 Best Juggalo Pictures of 2010. You can’t unsee.]
MORNING LINKS
- Burnsy brings us his favorite holiday music, beginning with Bieber. |Uproxx|
- Are you still trying to quit smoking? |UproxxNews|
- DON’T FORGET: New Frotcast coming tomorrow, with Quentin Tarantino Roast clips from Sarah Silverman, Whitney Cummings, Pat Cooper. |Frotcast|
- Install Star Trek pocket doors in your house. |GammaSquad|
- Jeremy Irons stars as Rodrigo Borgia, the horniest pope (for women). |WarmingGlow|
- Baseball player complains that he hasn’t seen Obama’s birth certificate. IT’S A COMSPEERCY, HE’S A MUSLIN! |WithLeather|
- John Lennon on film. |UGO|
I must possess this. You will be mine, Princess Kitty. |via TrashCanLand|
- Not surprisingly, the Russian version of Jackass is waaaaay scarier. |NYCBarstoolSports|
- Politico asks the really important Wikileaks question: Who will play Julian Assange when the movie is made? |Fark|
- Penguins solve adorable dilemma. |TheDailyWhat|
- “Oh Holy Penis,” the new Christmas song. |GorillaMask|
- Adam Scott will shop with you wearing a t-shirt with your face. |ScreenJunkies|
- More letters from Tommy Lee on the subject of whale masturbation. |HolyTaco|
- Predicting the Oscar winners based solely on the posters. |Pajiba|
I am ALMOST ready for the new frotcast…
*Turns down lights for ambiance*
*Turns up sound system for maximum nasal bass*
*Murders innocent child as sacrifice to the Mancini God*
*Slaps mother in face and tells her shut the hell up for 1 hour 40 minutes*
*Strains a poop and bursts a blood vessel*
*Sits in bloody fecal spattered chair tussling child corpse hair drinking apple martinis waiting to press play*
Oh, god, are Juggalos and rednecks interbreeding?
Or are Juggalos just a subspecies of redneck?
@Patty
My theory is that Juggalos are a artificially created species of redneck developed to prey upon the original rednecks. Kinda like the Reapers from Blade 2.
@banner pic
“Good ‘morrow to thee, my ninjas.”
Is Industrial Light and Magic making your banner pics now? That guy has to be CGI. Has to!
I have always wondered what the Notre Dame mascot does during the off-season.
He has his own Milk Juggalos. That is survival, that is.
I wish my girlfriend had boobs like that. Otherwise, there’s a striking similarity . . .
*sobs a little*
I want the number of the ICP’s acid dealer. I need to retread my Jncos.