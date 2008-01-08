MEGAN FOX, DIABLO CODY, AND AN ASIAN CHICK

Jennifer’s Body, written by Juno‘s Diablo Cody and set to star Tranformers‘ Megan Fox, has found a director – Karen Kusama.

Megan Fox will play a cheerleader in a sleepy town whose perfect life goes haywire when she becomes possessed and begins killing the young men in town who lust after her. Hard C [Ed. Note: !!] partners Jason Reitman and Dan Dubiecki will produce with Mason Novick. Reitman directed the Cody-scripted Juno for Atomic’s sister company Fox Searchlight. [ComingSoon]

MTV has a bit more info:

Described as a "Heathers"-type dark comedy, it tells the story of a seemingly-perfect cheerleader whose life is thrown into disarray when she gets possessed by a demon begins eating boys in her small Minnesota town, then faces off against her best friend and the Satan-worshipping band that made her evil.

