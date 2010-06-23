Megan Fox wants to play the bisexual Apache Superman

06.23.10 23 Comments

Call me lazy for not adding commentary to this if you must, but I thought it was pretty funny on its own.  From ThePlaylist:

Doing press rounds for “Jonah Hex,” Megan Fox said, “I don’t want people to protest this, but I would like to be (Sarah) Rainmaker in ‘Gen 13 ‘ if they ever made that into a movie.”
For those of you not familiar with the character, Sarah Rainmaker is an Apache born, bisexual superhero who can control the weather with her mind and fly.

Okay fine, just one: A bisexual Apache, huh?  Weird, I thought it was the BLACK HAWKS that were always GOING DOWN. (*RPG to the groin*)

(*puts dreamcatcher on wiener, performs rain dance*)

