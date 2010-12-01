This Looks Legit: Megashark vs. Crocosaurus vs. Urkel

#Trailers
Senior Editor
12.01.10 10 Comments

With a solid track record of critically-acclaimed novelty knockoffs of popular hits like “Transmorphers,” direct-to-DVD specialists The Asylum (slogan: confused moms choose The Asylum!) have just released the trailer for their sequel to Megashark vs. Giant Octopus (starring Deborah Gibson and Lorenzo Lamas), Megashark vs. Crocosaurus, starring Family Matters’ Urkel obscurity’s Jaleel White.  Let me be the first to say: You’ve done it again, Asylum!  This movie has everything:

  • Tiny sets!
  • B-Roll of landmarks!
  • Military charts!
  • Reaction shots!
  • Yelling!
  • Rejected Surreal Life castmembers!
  • Extras falling down!

Why if this film screamed quality any louder, you’d have to watch it inside a shiny Rolls Royce.

[via TheShiznit]

