This Looks Legit: Megashark vs. Crocosaurus vs. Urkel

With a solid track record of critically-acclaimed novelty knockoffs of popular hits like “Transmorphers,” direct-to-DVD specialists The Asylum (slogan: confused moms choose The Asylum!) have just released the trailer for their sequel to Megashark vs. Giant Octopus (starring Deborah Gibson and Lorenzo Lamas), Megashark vs. Crocosaurus, starring Family Matters’ Urkel obscurity’s Jaleel White. Let me be the first to say: You’ve done it again, Asylum! This movie has everything:
- Tiny sets!
- B-Roll of landmarks!
- Military charts!
- Reaction shots!
- Yelling!
- Rejected Surreal Life castmembers!
- Extras falling down!
Why if this film screamed quality any louder, you’d have to watch it inside a shiny Rolls Royce.
So based on the title, I guess Megashark beat Giant Octopus in the first one.
Way to spoil my movie night, Asylum.
I love the idea of this franchise. MegaShark vs. [insert giant animal] should never die.
MegaShark vs. Squirrelosaurus!
Not to backseat Photoshop, but I’m pretty sure I saw Michael Cera prancing next to Jaleel.
A good foe fo’ MegaShark would be wwtdd’s Giraffapig. Half giraffe, half pig, all action.
Aw, crap. Does this mean I have to start liking Robert Picardo ironically now?
My guess is that Captain Picardo commands the USS-ENTERPRISE-O