Mel Gibson Still Made $750K for Hangover 2?

Question marks in the headline can mean only one thing: it’s time to prognosticate! Looking for answers? You’ve come to the wrong place, pardner, didncha see the question mark? If we had ‘em, we wouldn’t be askin’! YEEE HAW! Now who wants to get shot in the dark? (*fires pistols in the air*)

Let me preface this by saying that this sounds highly specious, and so far, the only source reporting it is a site called Hollyscoop, who says their story is based on a National Enquirer story which isn’t online. National Enquirer of course being the tabloid one wrung above Weekly World News on the real news-to-pictures-of-Bat-Boy scale. That said, let’s have some fun. Hooray, this might be maybe true, kinda!

Sources tell the National Enquirer that Mad Mel was still paid for his cameo in the Hangover 2 that never even happened! Insiders say he was paid off $750,000—all for nothing!!! Apparently he has this thing called a “pay or play” deal in Hollywood, which means he gets money whether he’s in the movie or not.

Well, we know where $60,000 of that money is going right off the bat—Oksana Grigorieva! He was ordered to pay her that much in child support today. Apparently he broke down on the stand. Crocodile tears!!!

So is it true? I don’t know. But I’ve always considered sources that pepper their news with phrases like “so apparently there’s this thing or whatever” and multiple exclamation points to be bastions of journalistic reliability. If it WASN’T true, why would they be saying it so loudly? Riddle me that one, Mr. Smartypants.