Melissa McCarthy Is Stealing Pies Like A Human Yogi Bear In The Trailer For ‘Tammy’

When we were first introduced to Melissa McCarthy’s Tammy in the teaser trailer for the film of the same name, she was in the middle of a meltdown and resorting to holding up a crappy fast food place with her finger in a brown paper bag serving as her weapon of choice. In the brand new full trailer for Tammy, she’s still robbing the Topperjack’s, set to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” but this time we also get to hit the road with Tammy and her grandmother, who is played by Susan Sarandon with some white hair.

Opening on the 4th of July, Tammy is the latest of McCarthy’s buddy comedy Mad Libs that will probably earn well over $100 million at the box office, or $50 million for each time she’s hit in the breast, or whatever the latest female equivalent of the nut shot is. God help us when McCarthy and Kevin James finally team up for Mr. & Mrs. Paul Blart: Disney Cruise Vacation.