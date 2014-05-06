Melissa McCarthy Is Stealing Pies Like A Human Yogi Bear In The Trailer For ‘Tammy’

#Trailers
Senior Writer
05.06.14 30 Comments

When we were first introduced to Melissa McCarthy’s Tammy in the teaser trailer for the film of the same name, she was in the middle of a meltdown and resorting to holding up a crappy fast food place with her finger in a brown paper bag serving as her weapon of choice. In the brand new full trailer for Tammy, she’s still robbing the Topperjack’s, set to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” but this time we also get to hit the road with Tammy and her grandmother, who is played by Susan Sarandon with some white hair.

Opening on the 4th of July, Tammy is the latest of McCarthy’s buddy comedy Mad Libs that will probably earn well over $100 million at the box office, or $50 million for each time she’s hit in the breast, or whatever the latest female equivalent of the nut shot is. God help us when McCarthy and Kevin James finally team up for Mr. & Mrs. Paul Blart: Disney Cruise Vacation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGSKATHY BATESmelissa mccarthysusan sarandonTAMMYTRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP