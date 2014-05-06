Melissa McCarthy Is Stealing Pies Like A Human Yogi Bear In The Trailer For ‘Tammy’

When we were first introduced to Melissa McCarthy’s Tammy in the teaser trailer for the film of the same name, she was in the middle of a meltdown and resorting to holding up a crappy fast food place with her finger in a brown paper bag serving as her weapon of choice. In the brand new full trailer for Tammy, she’s still robbing the Topperjack’s, set to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” but this time we also get to hit the road with Tammy and her grandmother, who is played by Susan Sarandon with some white hair.
Opening on the 4th of July, Tammy is the latest of McCarthy’s buddy comedy Mad Libs that will probably earn well over $100 million at the box office, or $50 million for each time she’s hit in the breast, or whatever the latest female equivalent of the nut shot is. God help us when McCarthy and Kevin James finally team up for Mr. & Mrs. Paul Blart: Disney Cruise Vacation.
Is it crazy that she always makes me laugh (except on her sitcom)? I think it’s her fearlessness. Sue me.
Her Hidden Valley Ranch skit on SNL still makes me laugh out loud. You’re not alone, Neil.
HVR! HVR!
Naw, she’s really funny. It’s kind of sad how the comments for posts on her generally go around here.
so it’s like a prequel to Identity Thief?
I don’t know, man. I like Melissa McCarthy as an actress, and I think she’s really talented, but I watch that whole scene of her robbing pies with a bag over her head and there isn’t even the smallest kernel of anything real in there. Chris Farley would do big broad prat falls, but there was a vulnerability to him. Melissa McCarthy does a lot of big broad stuff where I get zero sense of her at all, only her dicking around.
“I don’t know, man. I like Melissa McCarthy as an actress, and I think she’s really talented”
And it’s comments like this that keep me coming back to this site, just for the purpose of laughing at what is written here. You rail on about what a glorious buffoon Vin Diesel is (and he is, but in the most sincere, mentally challenged way), but then you say things like this ^^^ and it just washes all of that purported elitism away. Melissa McCarthy is a no-talent rodeo clown in a fat lady’s body. She’s not an actress. She’s an inevitable pratfall, and gross fat person eating joke that keeps writing itself to the delight of people who find slobs funny. The kind dimwits who shop at Walmart and watch Family Guy. Mouthbreathers. Shame on you Vince, for acting like a “film critic” while giving these slugs any credit.
Man, Vince. I know she’s heavyset, but calling her a big broad? Lil’ bit sexist, is all I’m sayin’…
Underball not being unable to grasp nuance? My goodness, I’m shocked. Someone find my pearls so that I may clutch them.
I don’t care if it’s Chris Farley or Melissa McCarthy, there’s not a shred of nuance to anything “fat guy” comedy that either of them do. They are “Larry the Cable Guy” dumb humor, without the southern drawl.
As far as being the fat, funny guy – the ONLY one who ever pulled it off was Belushi, and only because he was being a ridiculously funny guy, who just happened to also be sort of overweight, rather than an overweight person who is trying to act ridiculous to distract you from the fact that they are morbidly obese (Farley, McCarthy)
John Candy was in a class of his own, because he NEVER made jokes or even took roles that involved panderingly stupid fat jokes.
Dewey Oxburger disagrees.
Ox joined the Army to LOSE weight.
Underball, the fact that you somehow missing Farley’s genius for physical comedy is.. i have no words.
As for John Candy, he absolutely did do scenes that referenced his fatness.. though looking back, he was actually a lot less fat than the people we talk about being fat now.. I guess everyone’s just gotten fatter.
Underball, did an overweight person traumatize you as a child?
Mr. & Mrs. Paul Blart? What are you doing, trying to take over Burnsy’s job of giving cinema gold away to the studios?
Dammit. Fuck Mike.
Ugh.
That’s really all I can muster.
They sure showed him. Hippos don’t even eat pies!
INT. CHURCH. MID DAY.
Priest
“You may now-” (*record scratch*) “…gravy the bride?!”
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Blart are pouring turkey gravy all over each other, into their mouths and down their pants and under their arms. They both fart at each other, blowing turkey gravy fart bubbles. They get into a limousine somehow constructed out of Segways. They go on a cruise for two weeks and only speak in jokes about poop decks.
Go on, I’m almost there!!
@Biff One of them finds an Italian cold cut sandwich forgotten somewhere in or on their body. No matter who or where you choose, it’s comedy gold.
(*sploosh*)
She really is the female Kevin James. Queefs are the new farts.
Agent: Hey Melissa, great new script came through today and they want you to star!
Melissa: Great news! What’s the part?
Agent: It’s a poignant character study about a working mom struggling with her own mother’s alzheimers.
Melissa: Wow, really?
Agent: Ha! No, of course not. It’s a 119 minutes of “Fatty Falls Down.”
Melissa: Oh….
Agent: Hey there are worse ways to make a couple million dollars. By the way, the producers want to know how many chicken tenders you can fit in your mouth.
MELISSA: ALL OF THEM.
I bet it’s not even that many. Those producers are awfully presumptive, and more than a little rude.
So this movie is “Guilt Trip” without the Jewish people?
$10 says Underball hates his father. You’re not mad at me, you’re mad at your dad!
Vince, I agree with you and Melissa M. I think she’s talented but she’s gonna beat this horse into the ground. And Burnsy…comparing her to Kevin James, not cool man. Not cool.
How sad that Susan Sarandon (67) has been reduced to playing Kathy Bates’ (65) mother
You all are going to pick and pick and pick on poor Melissa until she pulls a Laird Cregar.
“God help us when McCarthy and Kevin James finally team up for Mr. & Mrs. Paul Blart: Disney Cruise Vacation”
Oh FFS. You had to put this into writing like some kind of mummy’s curse.