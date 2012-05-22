Meryl Streep doesn't watch "comic-strip movies"

Meryl Streep – who, yes, was quite the hot piece back in high school, as you can see from her yearbook photo – was the subject of a 60 Minutes profile by Morley Safer over the weekend. While it was mostly about how she’s incredibly talented and nice and it’s not hard to see why everyone likes her, I thought the bit about the current state of the movie business was interesting. Especially where Morley Safer, who probably won’t be appearing on Kevin Smith’s new show, asks about “comic-strip movies.”
SAFER: Do you think movies are getting better than when you started?
STREEP: I think the acting’s better. I think the acting is better than in the “classic” days, frankly.
SAFER: If you look at the movies that are being made, the big movies that are being made, are… about comic strips–
STREEP: Oh I don’t see those.
SAFER: –or vampires, or gross behavior – all aimed at 18-year-old boys.
STREEP: That’s called the narrowing of the audience. The movie business has worked assiduously to discourage you, and other intelligent, discerning people, FROM the theater. They have worked hard to get rid of you, because you don’t go and then buy toys and games.
She’s right, of course, and certainly not the first person to say as much (though it goes without saying that I’d rather sit through the most fart-filled toy commercial than have to watch the Iron Lady again). Still, I can’t decide what I like more, the part where Morley Safer called them “comic-strip movies,” or the part where he defined an entire genre as “gross behavior aimed at 18-year-old boys.” Man, old people are so awesome sometimes. It actually got me to thinking: what might that look like if it were a single film? In fact, I went ahead and created a poster:
Here’s video of the interview. The bit I transcribed above starts at the 11:15 mark.
The way Meryl Streep says “oh I don’t see those” almost makes me think she’s being facetious. Like right now, she’s settling down with a big bucket of popcorn to watch The Avengers. I’d watch The Avengers with Meryl Streep. I’d definitely pull the popcorn trick.
Is the popcorn trick similar to the ping pong ball trick?
What she says about the narrowing of the audience is probably true, but it is little different from the narrowing seen in most overly serious, fart-huffing award bait. One is single-mindedly steered towards merchandising and other ways of turning a profit, the other just as single-mindedly towards critical accolades and awards.
Streep is great, though, even if she absolutely murdered the ‘Danish’ accent in that Blixen movie.
“Gross Behavior” would have plenty rehearsals…
Ratner uses the popcorn shrimp trick
You should only aim your gross behaviour at boys aged 18 or above. Trust me on this.
I tried to offer Tom Cruise some of my popcorn once but he knocked it out of my hand and ran awkwardly away as fast as possible
I’d prefer to think I’m not the only one in this group that would watch the f*ck out of Grosse Point Behavior.
Joe King sent you the photo of the giraffe fucking the donkey, right?
The popcorn trick is similar to the KFC trick: dump out the contents of the bucket and wear it on your head like a knight’s helmet, then expose your erection to your date and charge at her like you’re in a jousting tournament.
Come for the giraffe, stay for the donkey? I’m in.
Will this “gross Behavior” be getting a UK release? I shall wait by the picture house telegram office for a reply.
(also Streep gets a pass from Sophie’s choice for playing nnnnggggg….thatcher…oh god I have to wash my hands after even typing the name, at least I didn’t capitalise, I’ll always have that)
High schoolers looked so much older back then. Steep looks like she’s 25.
“Many Talents… Where The Boys are…”
Hmmm…
Morley Safer is right. That Katzenjammer Kids movie sucked dick. Not to mention the gritty reboot that The Yellow Kid is getting. Shame on you Hollywood.
Vince, I think you’ve unintentionally kick-started a new Happy Madison project for 2014 with that poster, the way the Internet works.
Either that or Vince is secretly Awesomo 5000
Meryl is my love.