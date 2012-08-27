Robocop remake: Jose Padilha says working with MGM is hell

When I saw Jose Padilha’s Elite Squad 2 at Sundance last year, it was an über-commercial, balls-to-the-wall action movie (not a “Sundance movie” at all), and my first thought was that some studio was going to give this guy a huge paycheck to direct some flaming pile of sh*t like Pirates of the Caribbean 7. I even asked him about it during the Q & A, and his answer was to assure me that “no one is looking for paychecks.”
Fast-forward about a year, and MGM hires Padilha to direct their Robocop remake. It’s not Pirates 7, but it is a big-budget Hollywood project that desperately needed acclaimed-foreigner street cred (and received a not-too-kind script review recently). Now, according to reports, Padilha thinks MGM is making it hell on him:
Padilha’s close friend and fellow Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles (‘City of God,’ ’360′) spoke recently to South American web site Cinemacom Rapadura and revealed some details from conversations he’s had with Padilha about the ‘RoboCop’ reboot:
I talked to José Padilha for a week by phone. He will begin filming Robocop. He is saying that it is the worst experience. For every 10 ideas he has, 9 are cut. Whatever he wants, he has to fight. “This is hell here,” he told me. “The film will be good, but I never suffered so much and do not want to do it again.” He is bitter, but it’s a fighter.
Now keep in mind two things. 1) These are not direct quotes from Padilha, but quotes relayed by a friend. 2) The article was written in Portuguese and the quotes were translated into English. That said, even if the words to match perfectly, the sentiment is most definitely there. Jose Padilha is having a tough time. [ScreenCrush]
Surprise, surprise. Other than fronting the money, the studio’s only real job is to wring their hands and act paranoid about everything, so the fact that there’s strife between the studio and the director is probably a good sign. It means he’s at least trying to make the movie he wants, instead of just delivering what they want, which probably looks like the original Robocop, but with flames on it and gnu-metal playing in the background, and his partner is Queen Latifah now.
Jose said “I wanted to make an action thrilha, but the studio interference is a real kilha, it’s so painful, like going to the dentist and he has a dull drilha. Every night after work I just want to go to a bar and have an ice-cold Milha.”
OK, I’m going, you don’t have to push.
That’s the thing with foreign directors working in Hollywood, 83% of the time, it happens every time.
Direct quietly if you want to live.
I feel like Murphy getting blown to shit by Clarence and his gang every time I read something going wrong with this movie. Except OCP can’t rebuild this POS.
Shocking. I am like just so shocked you guys…
Xavier Gens, Ryuhei Kitamura, Mathieu Kassovitz and now Jose Padhila.
These guys should start a support group for talented foreign directors that never want to deal with Hollywood’s bullshit again because the studio hacks want to sell lunchboxes or some shit.
Or they should start their own studio that allows talented international directors to make films without the Hollywood bs.
I would be the most subversive billionaire ever.
to do list:
1. Give wikileaks all the funding they need
2. Africa
3. What Evil Twin suggested
4. Super Pac to make bacon national currency
Can anyone help point the way to this new Robocop script everyone says is out there? I’d love to read it and seriously don’t think I have to worry about spoilers.
I’ll summarize: Robocop now has a precocious, wise beyond his years, 10 year old sidekick that teaches him what it truly means to be human and love. Also, Robocop is gay, he’s a gay guy now.
@Tubesteak – Now you have me worried that Robocop will have a sidekick called RoboKid played by Jaden Smith.
Next project-Starship Troopers remade as a grimy, gritty war film. Shot entirely on digital.
Unfortunately, Directive 4 prevents Padilha from killing anyone at MGM.
MGM should have hired Luc Besson and one of his interchangeable stable of action directors. You get a twofer, “European-filmmaker cred” and “likes to make things blow up sensibility.”
Criticize all you want, Vince, but that scene where Queen Latifah keeps trying to get Robocop high (sample dialogue: “C’mon, puff-puff-pass, Robobaby!” “DROP IT, CREEP”) is pure gold
So you’re telling me Robocop’s patrol vehicle is a yellow cab now? Interesting.
I fully expect the next piece of bad news about this film to be kinnaman dropping out. I can see it now…
Kinnaman replaced by Kevin James, film title changed to ‘Alex Murphy: Mall Robocop’