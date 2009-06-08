MICHAEL BAY HAS A WARNING FOR H8ERZZ

Michael Bay recently wrapped production on Transformers 2 and quickly took to the internetz to publicize it. He has a message for all the haters: his robots inspire empathy, and if you watch them in IMAX, you’ll get to see them fight more. From his

What you will notice that is strikingly different than Transformers 1, is the level of animation detail. The robot characters (42 in all), you really can feel empathy for them. What is also very different is the sheer scale of the movie. We have been very tight holding back much of the best imagery in commercials and trailers.

The way to see this movie is on IMAX. Never before has there been 4k rendered character animation shot on full IMAX 70 mm film. This is a first and the results are stunning. You will see Optimus Prime in a few shots where he is actually perfectly to scale on the IMAX 50 foot tall screens.

For IMAX, I created a slightly longer cut with more robot fighting. Four scenes were shot on IMAX cameras so the screen will fill the full IMAX screen for these scenes.

Haters beware.

Michael