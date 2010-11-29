Michael Bay: ‘You suck, I’m awesome, 3D rules.’

While it was barely a year ago that Michael Bay was calling 3D a “fad” that was inferior to IMAX, he recently took to his website to update us on how awesome 3D is (coincidentally, Transformers 3 will be in 3D). He says the next Transformers movie will have triple Ds like his concubines and assures us that it will be rated awesome like everything else he’s ever done or will do. On his official website — among whose top stories include “John Malkovich calls Michael Bay ‘Delightful'” and “They screwed with the wrong guy” (about a lawsuit against Bay getting dismissed) — he wrote:

Wow, I read these morons on the internet who think they are in the know. “We have have problems with our 3D????” Really? Come into my edit room and I will show you beautiful 3D. There has never been a live action show that has pushed the boundaries of 3D like Transformers 3. We shot the entire movie with 3D cameras. I actually loved shooting in 3D. I will give full details of my process and why I liked 3D in the next week right before the Transformers announcement piece comes out on Tron and Narnia. And don’t watch this movie in 2D, we made it for 3D. Michael [michaelbay.com via ScreenJunkies]

“Pay the higher ticket prices, it’ll be worth it, I promise. C’mon, you can trust me, I’m the guy who made Transformers 2!”

Yeah, no thanks, bro. Last time I came into his edit room he tried to get me to ‘wash his Ferrari‘ and I accidentally sat on a tiger.

