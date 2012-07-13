Michael Clarke Duncan Had A Heart Attack… Is Dating Omarosa?

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan was found unresponsive at his home last night some time before 2 a.m., after he suffered an apparent heart attack and went into cardiac arrest. Fortunately, his girlfriend, Apprentice star Omarosa Stallworth, found him and was able to save his life in time.

We’re told Omarosa performed CPR and was able to resuscitate the 54-year-old. MCD was transported to a nearby hospital where he was immediately admitted to the ICU. Sources tell us … Duncan’s heart rate is now stable and Omarosa is by his side. Doctors are performing tests to figure out why the actor’s heart stopped in the first place. (Via TMZ)

For starters, thank goodness. MCD is a seemingly great guy, and he makes great movies – Green Mile, Sin City, Talladega Nights, among others (we’ll ignore Street Fighter while he’s recovering). But holy crap, when did MCD start dating Omarosa? I feel like I should have known that, like they should be a more prominent couple, and she’d be running around Hollywood and all over TV reminding everyone that they’re dating.

But hell, she should now. She just saved the dude’s life. Drink it in, this might be the only time that I ever say this – Damn, Omarosa is a hero.