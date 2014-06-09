Michael Douglas Weighs In On Edgar Wright Leaving ‘Ant-Man’

#Disney #Ant-Man #Marvel
Senior Editor
06.09.14 11 Comments
Michael-Douglas-AFI

Getty Image

Lots of people have opinions about Edgar Wright leaving Ant-Man (he was recently replaced by Peyton Reed, with Adam McKay dropping beats on the script), but let’s face it, most of those people are nerds. Why would you care what a nerd like me thinks when you could ask Hollywood royalty, a silver fox with a voice like he drinks cigarettes and who once ate so much pussy he almost died? That’s right, I’m talkin’ ’bout Michael Douglas, the Most Interesting Man Who Ever Made Hateful Love To Sharon Stone On Film. Douglas (who’s still set to be in Ant-Man) has an Edgar Wright hot take of his own, and he wasn’t afraid to drop it on an Australian reporter:

“I was very disappointed. I’m a big fan of his movies. It’s a very disappointing situation, happened very late in the game. I don’t think anybody’s quite recovered and my heart goes out to Edgar. He’s been involved with the project for a long time, but he’s talented enough that you’ll be hearing a whole lot from him, and I’m sure with a little vengeance.”

Damn, Michael Douglas is a fan of Edgar Wright movies? That doesn’t seem fair. If you can talk to Michael Douglas about Scott Pilgrim, what’s the point of hanging with the rest of us? Guys like Michael Douglas should only be allowed to discuss scotch and boats.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Ant-Man#Marvel
TAGSAnt ManDISNEYEDGAR WRIGHTMarvelMICHAEL DOUGLAS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP