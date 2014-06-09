Michael Douglas Weighs In On Edgar Wright Leaving ‘Ant-Man’

Getty Image

Lots of people have opinions about Edgar Wright leaving Ant-Man (he was recently replaced by Peyton Reed, with Adam McKay dropping beats on the script), but let’s face it, most of those people are nerds. Why would you care what a nerd like me thinks when you could ask Hollywood royalty, a silver fox with a voice like he drinks cigarettes and who once ate so much pussy he almost died? That’s right, I’m talkin’ ’bout Michael Douglas, the Most Interesting Man Who Ever Made Hateful Love To Sharon Stone On Film. Douglas (who’s still set to be in Ant-Man) has an Edgar Wright hot take of his own, and he wasn’t afraid to drop it on an Australian reporter:

“I was very disappointed. I’m a big fan of his movies. It’s a very disappointing situation, happened very late in the game. I don’t think anybody’s quite recovered and my heart goes out to Edgar. He’s been involved with the project for a long time, but he’s talented enough that you’ll be hearing a whole lot from him, and I’m sure with a little vengeance.”

Damn, Michael Douglas is a fan of Edgar Wright movies? That doesn’t seem fair. If you can talk to Michael Douglas about Scott Pilgrim, what’s the point of hanging with the rest of us? Guys like Michael Douglas should only be allowed to discuss scotch and boats.