Michael Jai White Will Be Joining Us For A Live Discussion On Monday

As Vince pointed out a few days ago, before he left for his “education” cruise, we had a little snafu with the scheduling of the Tommy Davidson live Q&A, and we felt awful about that. So to make it up to everyone, on Monday at 3 PM ET, we will be joined by none other than Mr. Black Dynamite himself, Michael Jai White, for a very special live discussion to promote the Black Dynamite animated series on Adult Swim.
If you haven’t seen the film by now, shame on you, you jive turkeys. For starters, the damn film is certified fresh at Rotten Tomatoes (85% critics, 83% audience), but more importantly, it is one of the most quotable films of the last 30 years. In fact, I still say, “You can bet your sweet ass and half a titty” at least once a month. Furthermore, the soundtrack also provided the inspiration for a wedding toast that I gave, and if I hadn’t accidentally deleted the video from YouTube, you’d be watching it right now while saying, “Damn, Black Dynamite, that was the best loving I ever had” instead of “Cool story, bro.”
So come prepared with anything that you want to ask Michael on Monday about Black Dynamite, The Dark Knight, Mortal Kombat: Legacy, or anything else burning a hole in your brains. We’ll also have a special badge that you’ll be able to earn for participating. In the meantime, I leave you with some wisdom…
I bet he’s already thrown a boomerang.
Was he able to get a nickel for his grandma?
I want to sprint home and watch it right now.
This is a lot more better than Tommy Davidson.
I hope the badge says, “Sarcastically, I’m in charge.” Goddamnit, I loves me some badges.
Mark me down as arr es vee peed.
Here’s one of my favorites:
So so so so so so happy I’m gonna burst
I’m not fallin for this one again.
This needs to get back on Netflix faster than I can get sent back to Crenshaw Pete, and his hot-ass coat hangers.
I wonder if he has any stories of Stevel Segal’s unique physiological reaction during the shooting of Exit Wounds.
Black Dynamite may have the greatest finale in the history of cinema.
I can’t wait to ask him if anyone’s ever accidentally cast him instead of Jalleel White
I’d like to skip the formalities and just give the Oscar for best movie today based on that film clip.
Black Dynamite: Future Cult Classic
How could you forget Spawn?
I guess time just ran out for the old cock sucker
Not sure how this comment ended up under this post. Shitty blackberry.
The Mighty Feklahr will join if you can get Steven Seagal to spar with White.
“Why, Black Dynamite? Why?”
It probably sounds better in Chinese.
Oh man, this can’t be any more awesome.