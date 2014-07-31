Michael Keaton Is Losing His Damn Mind In The ‘Birdman’ International Trailer

The new international trailer for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Birdman is a little more in-depth than the first version that simply showed Michael Keaton looking like a potenitally crazy man up to no good. Now, we see stage actor Riggan Thompson, or Birdman as he has been known to his fans, totally losing his sh*t, as the voice of his superhero character is reminding him of how good he used to have it. Whether it’s a classic meltdown or something far more psychotic, Thompson is trying to stage his own Broadway play, but he just can’t escape the shadow of the iconic character that he played earlier in his career.
I’m sure that some people have pointed out the irony of Keaton playing a guy who once played a superhero trying to recapture his glory, but Keaton never lost it. He has always just been sitting back, waiting for the right role to remind us that he’s always been great. Looks like it’s probably Birdman and not Johnny Dangerously 2 as I’d hoped.
YOU WANNA GET NUTS?!?!? Then come on, let’s watch a dark meta-satire about fame and its effects on the sanity and life of a miserable man. But seriously, this looks awesome and Michael Keaton looks like he’s at his unhinged best.
I want that version of Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood. Also, awesome trailer.
it looks really good
Galifianakis got slim.
Closer to Rogen in Green Hornet slim than creepy Jonah Hill in 2013 slim
Gary Cole is my Birdman.
If you could go ahead and slide, that’d be great
Seriously. I thought this was going to be set between the original series and Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, explaining how he got expelled from the superhero ranks and joined Sebben & Sebben. The last scene of the film would have been Harvey collapsing in his hotel room, exhausted after winning his grueling Character and Fitness hearing. As he lies on the bed and closes his eyes, a shadow falls over his face, and a deep, raspy voice whispers…”Did you get that thing I sent ya?”
This looks fantastic.
I would mail all my credit cards to Inarritu, but I can’t figure out how the European postal system works…
My credit card is stuck in the disc drive.
He’s always been one of my favorite actors, even when he does terrible shit like Jack Frost. He’s just born for the screen.
Yup. I’m in. He’s not the hero cinema needs AND deserves.
Your babies, put all of your babies inside of me!!!!
Fuck yeah!
I wish it was my credit card stuck in the disc drive.
Good than she can by tickets for all of us to see this. Let’s go.
Keaton has had some good roles in the past few years. Cool to see someone give him the opportunity to really act. Looks great.
I am all over this like an ill-fitting latex suit on a pudgy actor. FUCK YEAH BIRDMAN.
I love Keaton and have no idea why he ‘slowed’ down over the years. He jumps off the screen in any role he does, including his ten seconds in Out of Sight. He was the best part of The Other Guys.
I’d pay to watch him eat breakfast.
same
This pleases me
I might watch Pacific Heights this weekend.
I don’t get it… what else could be stuck in the disoooooooooooooohhhhh.
Yes, irony. That’s totally what that means.
Emma Stone’s eyes seem to be growing exponentially in regards to the shrinking of her face. In other words, beyotch looks more and more bizarre.