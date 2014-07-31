Michael Keaton Is Losing His Damn Mind In The ‘Birdman’ International Trailer

The new international trailer for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Birdman is a little more in-depth than the first version that simply showed Michael Keaton looking like a potenitally crazy man up to no good. Now, we see stage actor Riggan Thompson, or Birdman as he has been known to his fans, totally losing his sh*t, as the voice of his superhero character is reminding him of how good he used to have it. Whether it’s a classic meltdown or something far more psychotic, Thompson is trying to stage his own Broadway play, but he just can’t escape the shadow of the iconic character that he played earlier in his career.

I’m sure that some people have pointed out the irony of Keaton playing a guy who once played a superhero trying to recapture his glory, but Keaton never lost it. He has always just been sitting back, waiting for the right role to remind us that he’s always been great. Looks like it’s probably Birdman and not Johnny Dangerously 2 as I’d hoped.