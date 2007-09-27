MICHEL GONDRY MOTOROLA AD

09.27.07 10 years ago 12 Comments

UPDATE: Okay, so the embed code isn’t playing nice, but you can watch the video in question here.

I must admit, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is one of my favorite movies.  But director Michel Gondry also directed this commercial for Mescaline Motorola, so clearly he’s sold out.

Which makes me think of that one episode of Fresh Prince of Bel Air where Will was all like, "Man Uncle Phil, you a sellout." And Uncle Phil got all serious and was all like "Oh yeah, OH YEAH? Say, that’s a fancy Malcolm X poster you got there, Will.  Wanna know something?  I heard the brother speak."  And the studio audience was all yellin and clappin and all like, "Yeah, you go Uncle Phil, WOOHOO!" And Will was all like, "Aw dang."  But he learned a valuable lesson that day.  

Around The Web

TAGSmichel gondrySELL OUTWEST PHILADELPHIA

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP