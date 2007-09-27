MICHEL GONDRY MOTOROLA AD

UPDATE: Okay, so the embed code isn’t playing nice, but you can watch the video in question here.

I must admit, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is one of my favorite movies. But director Michel Gondry also directed this commercial for Mescaline Motorola, so clearly he’s sold out.

Which makes me think of that one episode of Fresh Prince of Bel Air where Will was all like, "Man Uncle Phil, you a sellout." And Uncle Phil got all serious and was all like "Oh yeah, OH YEAH? Say, that’s a fancy Malcolm X poster you got there, Will. Wanna know something? I heard the brother speak." And the studio audience was all yellin and clappin and all like, "Yeah, you go Uncle Phil, WOOHOO!" And Will was all like, "Aw dang." But he learned a valuable lesson that day.