MICHEL GONDRY MOTOROLA AD

UPDATE: Okay, so the embed code isn’t playing nice, but you can watch the video in question here.
I must admit, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is one of my favorite movies. But director Michel Gondry also directed this commercial for
Mescaline Motorola, so clearly he’s sold out.
Which makes me think of that one episode of Fresh Prince of Bel Air where Will was all like, "Man Uncle Phil, you a sellout." And Uncle Phil got all serious and was all like "Oh yeah, OH YEAH? Say, that’s a fancy Malcolm X poster you got there, Will. Wanna know something? I heard the brother speak." And the studio audience was all yellin and clappin and all like, "Yeah, you go Uncle Phil, WOOHOO!" And Will was all like, "Aw dang." But he learned a valuable lesson that day.
Then Jazz said something stupid and everyone laughed again! Yay Jazz!!
I loved it in that one episode where will cried. But that show was pretty campy. Like full house.
Man, the Fresh Prince ruled. He was a very nice Negro, even though he came from the ‘hood’. And Uncle Phil and Bill Cosby should be made co-presidents of all the Negroes and then things would be much better. They are very nice and almost never say ‘motherfucker’.
Related note: Anybody else have to divert your eyes when watching ashley olsen bumb and grind on weeds?
the one where will cried was when Carlton OD’d on his amphetamines. still not as cool as when Hilary pulled a nat port and got naked for playboy w/o showing anything. GODDAMNIT, I WAS 13 YEARS OLD! GIMME SOMETHING FOR FUCK’S SAKE!and now back to you in the studio.
I got to agree with you on that Jokerswild, that was a really funny episode, but not as funny as the entire serious turn where Will is in a wheelchair. Y’all gotta push me around! Don’t let me cry!" And then we would feel sad for him and his situation, but he would always say something that would ease our guilt. He shoulda stayed in Philly.
If he stayed in Philly Lincoln, then we would never have learned that the colored can be just as funny as the Whites. Also, where would we learned how to dress and speak? Parents just don’t understand.
Fuck Philly, they put bell peppers on all of their sandwiches. I fucking hate bell peppers. It’s called a CHEESE STEAK, stop stealthing those fucking nasty green things on there.Cool, my brain went non sequitor just like that stupid ass Motorla commercial above.
It looks like Everlong by Foo Fighters knocked up Around the World by Daft Punk, and Around the World Drank heavily during the preganacy before giving birth to this.
Holy Shit! This clip just cause me to go into a fit of RAGE! I have demolished my entire office, bit off the tip of my tongue and broken my RAZR phone into little pieces!
I’m just kidding, i don’t own a RAZR phone!
Your ability to spout off Fresh Prince dialogue is impressive. Which is a high compliment since I can sing all the words to the theme song, still. Hey remember how Queen Latifah played like 8 characters?