Michelle MacLaren Is Officially The Director Of ‘Wonder Woman’

Warner Bros. might have wanted a big name like Kathryn Bigelow to direct a Wonder Woman movie, but in the end it was simply about finding the director who can do the character – wait for it, A-plus pun coming here – justice. Earlier this month, it was rumored that Michelle MacLaren was the latest choice to take on the film that is scheduled to hit theaters in 2017, and now The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the director of some of our favorite TV shows will not only call the shots for Gal Gadot and Co., but she’s also going to be involved in the majority of the creative process.
MacLaren, who has previously directed episodes of Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead, will reportedly work with the film’s writers to develop the new take on the story of Princess Diana. The rest of the details are still a mystery, but I do have an EXCLUSIVE photo of Wonder Woman’s invisible jet that will be featured heavily in both Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman…
