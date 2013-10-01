Michelle Rodriguez’s Shocking Declaration: ‘I’ve Gone Both Ways. I Do As I Please.’

If ever there was any doubt about Michelle Rodriguez’s (bi)sexuality, let it all be settled on Friday, October 4. That’s when the new issue of Entertainment Weekly and subsequently Michelle Rodriguez comes out. That’s some Grade A wordplay right there, friends. In an interview that ranges from her role in the upcoming Machete Kills to her general overall success as a Latina actress in Hollywood, Rodriguez finally clears the air about her sexuality.
“I don’t talk about what I do with my vagina, and they’re all intrigued.” she says of the media. “I’ve never walked the carpet with anyone, so they wonder: What does she go with her vagina? Plus, I play a butchy girl all the time, so they assume I’m a lesbo.” When EW points out that that’s not a fair assumption, Rodriguez laughs. “Eh, they’re not too far off,” she says. “I’ve gone both ways. I do as I please. I am too f—ing curious to sit here and not try when I can. Men are intriguing. So are chicks.” She shrugs. (Via SheWired)
I don’t want to seem insensitive or offensive, but I always thought this was just general knowledge. As SheWired also points out, Rodriguez and Kristanna Loken supposedly dated years ago, and that kind of news isn’t ever going to get past me. So maybe this is something that more perceptive people already knew and Rodriguez was just finally fed up with people asking.
Either way, it looks like she can finally have her pie and… no, I’m sorry. That’s terrible.
