Mickey Rourke as a dog-loving Genghis Khan? Yes, please.

This story has all the right moves. Picture: Mickey Rourke as Genghis Khan, in a film from the director of Conan the Barbarian and Red Dawn (John Milius). I’m so excited I could punch a camel in the face. From TheWrap:
“I’m playing Genghis,” revealed Rourke. “John wrote [the] piece [as] told from the son and grandson’s point of view, how they saw this mythic figure from their family. You see him in flashbacks, back when he was in his mid-40s. And back then, being in your mid-40s was being REALLY old.”
Other Mickey Rourke gems:
- “I probably ride a horse better than I drive a car,”
- “The Mongols used dogs in battle, and dogs rarely made it out of the battle. But in one instance, in this script, [Khan] orders his men – ‘Hold the dogs back.’ He was looking out for the dogs. I like that.”
And I like you, Mickey. Sadly, John Milius hasn’t made a movie since 1991, so I doubt anything will happen with this. Which is a shame. Mickey Rourke was born to play a Mongol. I mean, tell me this doesn’t sound like a description of Mickey Rourke:
The Mongols, from the dry grasslands of the north, had never formed the habit of bathing. “They smell so heavily that one cannot approach them,” a Chinese traveler to Mongolia reported. “They wash themselves in urine.” [Source]
So they…
- Drink horse milk
- Bathe in pee
- Love dogs
Sounds like Mickey Rourke alright. I’d love to see a modern Mongol horde made up of Mickey Rourke, Rip Torn, and Nick Nolte. They could ride in and take over a bank, then spend the rest of their time eating beef jerky and doing target practice on empty beer cans.
City Wok is doomed. DOOMED!
I can dig the concept that most of the modern world shares some genetic relation to Mickey Rourke. It helps explain things a lot better.
Fun fact: The mongols were so advanced they were watching things in wide screen hundreds of years before the invention of television.
another historically accurate film from hollywood. like breakfast at tiffany’s with dogs and swords
[Rip Torn, facing backwards on a Shetland pony he stole from a kid’s birthday party]
“CHAAAAAAAAAAARGE”
Mole rikey he rook out fo dinah!
Why not cast Corky? You know, to keep it real.
R Kelly volunteered to bathe all cast members.
Kahless approves this movie.
busey and nugent must battle-royale to the death for leader of the great white horde…
Add “Have diabetes” and it’d be like hanging around Harry Knowles.
Also like Genghis Kahn, Mickey Rourke’s neighbors learned that not even a 2,300 mile-long brick wall will keep him off your yard.
If they don’t talk like the Mongols from South Park I will walk out of the theater.
Don’t do it Mickey. Wayne and 40 more got cancer when they fucked with KHHAAAAAAANNN…
<———– *owns land in the Escalante Desert*
Fun fact, the closer anglicized version of his name is Chingiz. LOOK MA, I’M A HISTORY MAJOR.
Genghis Kahn cries every time that Sarah McLachlan commercial comes on.
This answers the age old question “Who let the dogs out?”.
Genghis Khan did.
Busey as Attila or GTFO!!
Did Genghis and Attila even live in the same time period? Doesn’t matter.
Like the Mongols, Gary Busey also drinks horse milk. Keeps his teeth healthy.
I’d like to see Mickey as a dog-eating Genghis Khan.
I’d like to see Mickey Rourke as Chaka Khan.
So the short answer is no, Genghis and Attila did not live at the same time (about 5 or 600 years apart).
Ahh, my dreams of Rourke and Busey devouring scenery will just have to wait.
Mongol dialect is almost unrecognizable to most scholars. If you combined Rourke and Busey you wouldn’t even need a script.
Bush is pretty stoked about how easy it was to get that English sentry to react to him, although he is a bit confused as to why the sentry has been posted in the country of Magnolia.
Cage has to be in here somewhere playing Fu Manchu. And yes I know the timeframe is completely fucked etc. But think of the epic that would be???