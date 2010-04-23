Mickey Rourke as a dog-loving Genghis Khan? Yes, please.

Senior Editor
04.23.10 29 Comments

This story has all the right moves.  Picture: Mickey Rourke as Genghis Khan, in a film from the director of Conan the Barbarian and Red Dawn (John Milius).  I’m so excited I could punch a camel in the face.  From TheWrap:

“I’m playing Genghis,” revealed Rourke. “John wrote [the] piece [as] told from the son and grandson’s point of view, how they saw this mythic figure from their family. You see him in flashbacks, back when he was in his mid-40s. And back then, being in your mid-40s was being REALLY old.”

Other Mickey Rourke gems:

  • “I probably ride a horse better than I drive a car,”
  • “The Mongols used dogs in battle, and dogs rarely made it out of the battle. But in one instance, in this script, [Khan] orders his men – ‘Hold the dogs back.’ He was looking out for the dogs. I like that.”

And I like you, Mickey.  Sadly, John Milius hasn’t made a movie since 1991, so I doubt anything will happen with this.  Which is a shame.  Mickey Rourke was born to play a Mongol.  I mean, tell me this doesn’t sound like a description of Mickey Rourke:

The Mongols, from the dry grasslands of the north, had never formed the habit of bathing.  “They smell so heavily that one cannot approach them,” a Chinese traveler to Mongolia reported.  “They wash themselves in urine.” [Source]

So they…

  • Drink horse milk
  • Bathe in pee
  • Love dogs

Sounds like Mickey Rourke alright.  I’d love to see a modern Mongol horde made up of Mickey Rourke, Rip Torn, and Nick Nolte.  They could ride in and take over a bank, then spend the rest of their time eating beef jerky and doing target practice on empty beer cans.

Around The Web

TAGSGENGHIS KHANJOHN MILIUSMickey Rourke

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP