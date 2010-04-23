Mickey Rourke as a dog-loving Genghis Khan? Yes, please.

This story has all the right moves. Picture: Mickey Rourke as Genghis Khan, in a film from the director of Conan the Barbarian and Red Dawn (John Milius). I’m so excited I could punch a camel in the face. From TheWrap:

“I’m playing Genghis,” revealed Rourke. “John wrote [the] piece [as] told from the son and grandson’s point of view, how they saw this mythic figure from their family. You see him in flashbacks, back when he was in his mid-40s. And back then, being in your mid-40s was being REALLY old.”

Other Mickey Rourke gems:

“I probably ride a horse better than I drive a car,”

“The Mongols used dogs in battle, and dogs rarely made it out of the battle. But in one instance, in this script, [Khan] orders his men – ‘Hold the dogs back.’ He was looking out for the dogs. I like that.”

And I like you, Mickey. Sadly, John Milius hasn’t made a movie since 1991, so I doubt anything will happen with this. Which is a shame. Mickey Rourke was born to play a Mongol. I mean, tell me this doesn’t sound like a description of Mickey Rourke:



The Mongols, from the dry grasslands of the north, had never formed the habit of bathing. “They smell so heavily that one cannot approach them,” a Chinese traveler to Mongolia reported. “They wash themselves in urine.” [Source]

So they…

Drink horse milk

Bathe in pee

Love dogs

Sounds like Mickey Rourke alright. I’d love to see a modern Mongol horde made up of Mickey Rourke, Rip Torn, and Nick Nolte. They could ride in and take over a bank, then spend the rest of their time eating beef jerky and doing target practice on empty beer cans.