Mickey Rourke ‘Won’ His Boxing Match With This Ridiculous TKO

This morning, while people in the US were trampling each other to get a flatscreen TV for twelve bucks, Mickey Rourke was in Russia, BOXING A DUDE. His opponent, Elliot Seymour, was 1-9 going into the fight, but he’s also 33-years younger than Rourke, so the fight could have gone either way.
However, as soon as the fight started, Rourke showed he was no match for Seymour, using crafty veteran tactics like “pretend to have a heart attack and then land a hook.”
In the second round, Rourke let loose, dropping Seymour with a VICIOUS body shot that left his opponent unable to continue the fight. Maybe Mickey should get a step up in competition next. How about Rourke versus Gennady Golovkin?
Unrelated, but immediately after the fight was stopped, Seymour was reunited with his family members who just happened to be imprisoned in a Serbian gulag during the fight.
Terrible
Mickey Rourke vs Floyd Mayweather at WM 31! Book it, Vince!
I remember when The Wrestler saved his career and then everyone remembered why no one cast Mickey Rourke in movies anymore.
Tomato can.
Please tell the me the prize was a big white cockatiel.
Bet that guy has internal injuries now. Helluva shot, Mickey.
They gave gulags in Serbia now?
° have. Fitting that I have an unfixable typo in my comment. Hoisted by my own petard.
Worst boxing match ever aside, this is the best Mickey’s hair has looked in years.
Mickey Rourke is such a white trash treat. Let me know when his reality show airs.
Good Gawd, he looks like Mister Roper
Do you have geography in school stupid Americans? Serbia do not have gulag or anything with this boxer family. Read something before you post moron
This guy. He on it. I hope he become regular.
– First of all guys i like this website and articles, its first thing i do in the morning, drink coffee and reading interesting articles.
– Other thing i wanted to mention is – please read and check before you write about something you don’t know – Serbia is country in eastern EU and Siberia is part of Russia its bloody North Asia and yea in Russia you had/have gulags.
Is Serbia near Austria? I loved Young Einstein.
@Bo59
To be fair, she is American.
Funny thing is that after all the comments they didn’t change it. At least have decency to correct your mistake. And yea Serbia is like 6-8h drive, depends how fast u drive :D
eh, is there some real reason there couldn’t be a gulag in Serbia? I mean how positive are we russia hasn’t invaded there too?
Brutal, I hope they rushed that guy straight to Hospital. No way Gennady want’s to get exposed by Mickey “Bodysnatcher” Rourke’s punishing attack and awe inspiring technical prowess, I hear Seymour was a last minute replacement for Canelo, after the young Mexican found out all the dudes Mickey put into Intensive Care during sparring in the lead up.
I’m just going to slide this over from the other post.
