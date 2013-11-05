Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: C-Tates Goes White House Down On Lovelace

Today is Tuesday, November 5th and you know what that means: it’s Guy Fawkes Day! Unlike most Americans who’ve only heard of Guy Fawkes because of the V For Vendetta movie, I first heard of the man way back in 1996 thanks to a little computer game called The Pink Panther: Passport To Peril . Suck it, haters. But enough about me, we’ve got DVDs to discuss! There are several reasonably high profile films coming out on disc today, and obviously White House Down and Lovelace are among them. Additionally, we’ve got several films that are packed to the gills with celebrities such as Billy Bob Thornton, Adam Sandler, James Franco, Danny McBride, Kristen Wiig, Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy, Edward Burns, Amber Heard, Meat Loaf, Luke Perry, Katee Sackhoff, and perhaps most exciting, Dazed & Confused‘s Wiley Wiggins! We’ve got presidents and porn stars. We’ve got literary adaptations and historical recreations. We’ve even got three movies with the word ‘Christmas’ in the title!

White House Down

Lovelace

Parkland

Grown Ups 2

As I Lay Dying

Clear History

Girl Most Likely

Passion

Broken

The Fitzgerald Family Christmas

Syrup

Computer Chess

All American Christmas Carol

Scoot & Kassie’s Christmas Adventure

A Deadly Obsession

13/13/13

(You may notice that I’ve omitted one of today’s bigger DVD releases: the extended edition cut of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Apparently Peter Jackson added 14 extra minutes of dwarves doing light housework around Bilbo’s home, shaking out rugs, dusting lintels -that sort of thing. Thrilling, I know, but that doesn’t make it a film new to DVD, so tough cookies, Tolkien fans.)

Wondering if Wiley Wiggins still has that annoying tick where he compulsively rubs his nose and pushes his hair back behind his ears? I’m guessing he does, but I didn’t recognize him in the trailer for Computer Chess, and in fact I don’t even mention him again beyond this sentence so I don’t know why I mentioned him at all, but believe me, he’s in Computer Chess and the best way to learn all about the movie -minus any further Wiggins discussion, of course- is to continue reading. If you’ve never seen Dazed & Confused or don’t have a clue who Wiley Wiggins is, you might as well keep reading anyhow because there are lots of other celebrities popping up in movies this week that you have heard of. People like James Woods, James Franco, Paul Giamatti, Chris Rock, Danny McBride, Jon Hamm, Matt Dillon, Noomi Rapace, Tim Roth, Connie Britton, Kellan Lutz, and Eric Roberts. I know I mentioned James Franco and Danny McBride twice, but guess what? They’re each in multiple movies this week! They might even be in one together. The journey through this week’s DVDs begins on the next page. Join me, won’t you?