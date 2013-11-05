Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: C-Tates Goes White House Down On Lovelace

The DVDs:
White House Down
Lovelace
Parkland
Grown Ups 2
As I Lay Dying
Clear History
Girl Most Likely
Passion
Broken
The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
Syrup
Computer Chess
All American Christmas Carol
Scoot & Kassie’s Christmas Adventure
A Deadly Obsession
13/13/13
(You may notice that I’ve omitted one of today’s bigger DVD releases: the extended edition cut of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Apparently Peter Jackson added 14 extra minutes of dwarves doing light housework around Bilbo’s home, shaking out rugs, dusting lintels -that sort of thing. Thrilling, I know, but that doesn’t make it a film new to DVD, so tough cookies, Tolkien fans.)
Wondering if Wiley Wiggins still has that annoying tick where he compulsively rubs his nose and pushes his hair back behind his ears? I’m guessing he does, but I didn’t recognize him in the trailer for Computer Chess, and in fact I don’t even mention him again beyond this sentence so I don’t know why I mentioned him at all, but believe me, he’s in Computer Chess and the best way to learn all about the movie -minus any further Wiggins discussion, of course- is to continue reading. If you’ve never seen Dazed & Confused or don’t have a clue who Wiley Wiggins is, you might as well keep reading anyhow because there are lots of other celebrities popping up in movies this week that you have heard of. People like James Woods, James Franco, Paul Giamatti, Chris Rock, Danny McBride, Jon Hamm, Matt Dillon, Noomi Rapace, Tim Roth, Connie Britton, Kellan Lutz, and Eric Roberts. I know I mentioned James Franco and Danny McBride twice, but guess what? They’re each in multiple movies this week! They might even be in one together. The journey through this week’s DVDs begins on the next page. Join me, won’t you?
13/13/13…lousy Smarch weather…
Well played, sir.
How is Fitzgerald Family Christmas barely making it to DVD?
I must have seen that like a year ago.
That’s fairly typical with most Christmas movies; they delay the DVD release to coincide with the next Christmas season.
You loved Clear History?
Really?
Absolutely, but as I said, I can totally see how other people might hate Larry David’s comedy.
Clear History was great.
And you should absolutely blame people that don’t love Larry David. Those people are fucking scum.
Is your mother-in-law PFTCommenter?
Sorry Computer Chess, but I no longer have any faith in video game adaptations.
Best. In-Laws Anecdotes. Ever.
Morton, I am delighted you loved Olympus Has Fallen as much as us.
Though I do disagree with Vince’s assessment of White House Down. Sure, it took itself more seriously but that doesn’t mean that I had to.
Haven’t seen any of these fecal pellets. Has intelligent TV eclipsed movies for morons?
New movie trailer: The Desolation of Spazosaurus.
Hiding Eric Roberts’ participation cost Lpvelace my six dollars and fifty cents! What the goddamn hell?
It should be known that Blancanieves, a silent Spanish version of Snow White, is now streaming. For those of you still reading it has bull-fighting dwarves. The Matadwarves, as my grandma calls them
You didn’t recognize Wiley Wiggins because he’s almost three times the size of the little shithead in Dazed and Confused.