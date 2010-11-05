Mila Kunis is Justin Timberlake’s Slam Piece

Hot on the heels of the No Strings Attached trailer (which was itself hot on the heels of Hall Pass) comes the red-band trailer for Friends with Benefits. Jeez, Hollywood, trying tell us something much? Christ, I’ll fornicate already, leave me alone. So is Friends With Benefits the Volcano to No Strings Attached‘s Dante’s Peak? The Armageddon to No Strings Attached‘s Deep Impact? I realize that it has an unfair advantage, this being a red-band trailer of Friends With Benefits vs. the safe-for-network TV trailer for No Strings Attached (whose script, to be fair, is said to be delightfully vulgar), but so far, it looks like Friends With Benefits is the Pixar to No Strings Attached‘s Dreamworks. i.e., not even close. Aside from Timberlake being far superior to Ashton Kutcher in pretty much every way, Friends With Benefits has Justin Timberlake singing Semi Sonic to Mila Kunis’ vagina. Advantage: Friends With Benefits.

Coincidentally, “Closing Time” is the same thing people are always singing to Melissa Lee Williams‘ vagina. …Though I suppose it’s actually more of a shout.