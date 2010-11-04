Miley Cyrus signs for Allan Loeb’s ‘I’m Like Sooo Undercover’

If you’re not familiar with Allan Loeb, he’s a screenwriter who has writing credit on practically every third movie, most of them terrible. He’s the guy who wrote Wall Street 2 (“I know it sounds like Star Wars, love, but you could do it, you could be Captain America“) as well as the upcoming Kevin James uses MMA to save the rec center movie, a concept so horrible I’d been using it as a joke for two years before he pitched it (not the only time this has happened, sadly). Today, he’s in the news as a co-writer on a film Miley Cyrus will star in, which was first reported by our favorite nerds at Pajiba, when it was called, and I stress that I’m sh*tting you not, I’m Like Sooo Undercover. (Now it’s just So Undercover).
It’s a teen action comedy about a young, female private eye who goes undercover at a Florida college sorority in order to protect the daughter of a mob accountant.” How is it being described? As Mean Girls meets Miss Congeniality. [Pajiba]
Tom Vaughan (“What Happens in Vegas”) will direct from a script by Allan Loeb and Steven Pearl. “There will be a touch of real danger too when she goes undercover. We have a sharp, funny, accessible and commercial script from Allan and Steven that is a perfect match for her comic talents. We are also thrilled to have Tom Vaughan at the helm,” Sinclair said. [Variety]
Haha, he just referred to Miley Cyrus’ “comedic talents.” Though to be fair, that movie where she had to save the sea turtle eggs from a raccoon sounded funny as sh*t.
Coincidentally the movie I want to make with Miley Cyrus can be described as “her mouth meets my crotch”
We have a sharp, funny, accessible and commercial script from Allan and Steven that is a perfect match for her comic talents.
The Mighty Feklahr is certain that the script involves catapulting watermelons with gigantic rubber bands.
I once had to save a hot pocket from burning in the microwave.
Bourne is that a penis?
A sorority eh? Sounds like saliva won’t be the only thing this broad sucks over her teeth.
Last movie she was trying to save the turtles, now she’s trying to save the beavers. That girls a national treasure. SHE’S CHANGING MAH LAIFF
I put a touch of real danger in all my baked goods.
Is this comedy based on the fact her mom had sex with Bret Michaels. LOL.
Mylie Cyrus’ “comedic talents” make Katherine Heigl look like Katherine Hepburn.
Comic talents huh, how about she sports an afro sheen’d wig in the “Hannah Montana Fishburne Monkey Fufu” bye-O-pik!
She would fit in great at USF.
Bourne is concerned she’s going to chip a tooth on that vibrator but he keeps watching, hoping she’ll take a shit.
Michelle scares jews because her baked goods are made in special Dutch Overs. They also smell a little gassy.
Dutch Ovens*
/fuck
I have a strong suspicion that “Steven Pearl” is the name of Allan Loeb’s pet ferret.
If they ditch Miley Cyrus and hire Amanda Seyfried they could re-name it The Lazy P.I.
New FrotCast up on iTunes.
Private Eye? Her first assignment should be ascertaining the whereabouts of her father’s career.
*waits an interminably long time for Vince to press rim shot button*
Hurr Durr On The Whorient Express
So is putting single quotes on something make it real on FD now?
‘ScarJo sits on my face.’
‘…and poops on my chest.’
I think she would be great undercover. If anyone were to get suspicious, she’s one of the few people I’ve seen who could absolutely hide behind her own teeth. And they’d be none the wiser.