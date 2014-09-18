Millennium Films Is Going After People Who Illegally Downloaded ‘The Expendables 3’

To date, The Expendables 3 has earned a solid $189 million worldwide because, like the first and second films before it, the foreign markets just can’t get enough of Sylvester Stallone and his team of throwback action stars comically kicking every ass in their way. However, despite that impressive number, the folks at Millennium Films are still really upset about how poorly Expendables 3 performed at the box office right here in the U.S. of A, where Stallone has been an action god for what feels like eternity. While the first Expendables earned $103 million domestically, the second film earned $85 million, and the third? Just a measly $38 million. So why the heck are less people paying to see guys who could be their grandparents (and Jason Statham and Jet Li) than they were four years ago?
Some might argue it’s because it’s repetitive, pointless drivel that was created for the purpose of taking our money in exchange for synthetic nostalgia, but those suits at Millennium are instead blaming it on PIRATES. Remember how upset the studio was when it was revealed that millions of people had been illegally downloading a clean, post-production copy of The Expendables 3? Well, Millennium created its own team of lawyers in response, not only to go after the websites that were hosting the illegal copies, but now also to threaten individuals with copyright infringement lawsuits.
Ira Siegel, an attorney who represents copyright holders in attacks against torrent users, confirms to The Hollywood Reporter that he is representing Millennium Films and has been sending out demand letters. CEG TEK, an anti-piracy shop, confirms the same.
The letters, which have reported on some message boards, state, “You may be held liable for monetary damages, including court costs and/or attorney fees if a lawsuit is commenced against you for unauthorized copying and/or distribution of the Work listed above. You have until Sunday, October 5, 2014 to access the settlement offer and settle online.” (Via The Hollywood Reporter)
After some quick snooping, I was able to find a copy of two CEG TEK International settlement notices that were sent to web hosting site Choopa, which was in turn asked to forward them to the account holders of the listed IP addresses. Now, I’m no big shot city slicker fancy lawyer type with a degree in wearing suspenders, but these so-called “copyright trolls” have been trying to carve a new niche in the legal game for some time now, and a case like this that has so many possible targets basically has dollar signs written all over it, despite the fact that these cases can be “far from slam dunks.”
However, as THR points out, people who are actually guilty of illegally downloading this movie could end up paying anywhere between a few hundred or thousands of dollars. And sorry, “But the third one was just flaming ass wreckage” is not going to hold up in a court of law. But if you ask me, the first person these lawyers should question? You guessed it…
I call bullshit. Nobody downloaded that film.
As pro pirating as I am, I’m more anti people that want to watch The Expendables
There are 8 very nervous people walking the earth looking over their shoulder right now.
Good luck with that. I can’t believe they are on the 3rd film…that should be the story
This is a really good idea and I support it fully.
Everyone who illegally downloaded The Expendables 3 should be arrested….
Right after everyone who paid to see it.
This is NOT going after people who /downloaded/ the film. It’s going after only specifically TORRENT users – ie, those who simultaneously /uploaded/ the film to others while downloading it themselves.
Read the source link.
Now you tell me! (just got finished burning my computer with a flamethrower)
The Hollywood Reporter story does mention billionuploads which isn’t a torrent site, but a direct-download service.
good
They’re smiling in that photo but you know Frank is made because Sly didn’t let him sing the theme song to The Expendables 3: “You’re Expendable.”
^MAD, Frank is MAD. (He may also be a “made man,” who knows?)
But Millennium Films has yet to do anything for us 6 dummies who actually paid to see the stupid thing.
They should give us emergency copies of Bloodsport or some dumb fun DTV Scott Adkins action flick for our pain and suffering.
Can I go after them for ruining the best idea for a franchise ever?
What about the mole working for Millennium that leaked the damn thing in the first place?
They’re still talking about an Expendables 4 and “Expendabelles”. Frank still has a chance.
He may be down, but he’s far from over.
How about those of us who watched it of youtube in perfect 1080p HD the night of the leak?
**watched in ON youtube**
I have a feeling we are going to get a DMCA notice for publishing this DMCA notice. It wouldn’t be the first time the copyright trolls have sent us a DMCA because of hosting a DMCA
Annnd they got em all