MINI JEREMY SISTO MIGHT BE SPIDER-MAN

Logan Lerman, 18-year-old star of the upcoming Percy Jackson movie, recently told Access Hollywood that he’s in “early talks” to star in the upcoming Marc Webb Spider-Man reboot. Lerman is a former child actor who’s been working since a young age, who, according to his bio, told his parents he wanted to be an actor at the age of two and half. And for some reason they put more stock in this statement than when he told them he wanted to pee pee on the dog.

“It’s one of my favorite characters ever and I’m a huge fan of the series,” Lerman continued. “I’d love to have more conversations about it. I’m definitely very interested in it.”

The “Percy Jackson” star explained that the interest in him playing Spider-Man was “vice versa,” and that both he and the studio have expressed interest.

“It’s just, you know, conversations are starting. It’s a long process with the studio and the producers and everything. But it’s definitely a project that I’m really interested in,” he told Billy Bush. “I’d love to focus on the human element a little bit more. It’d be such a fun experience.” [via LatinoReview]

So there you have it, he’s either a candidate for the next Spider-Man or knows just how to get his name in the press a week before his movie comes out. But whatever the case, I really hope he does get a chance to, you know, focus more on the human element. I think he’s been typecast for most of his career, and I’m really excited about seeing him demonstrate his range, and really get more of that insight into the human condition. With a role in Spider-Man.