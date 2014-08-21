Molly Ringwald’s Adorable Daughter Posed Like Her Mom When She Saw A ‘Sixteen Candles’ Poster In Target

Molly Ringwald being a mom will never not be weird. She should always be the age she was in Sixteen Candles (I don’t remember the exact number). But now, instead of portraying the titular role in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, she played a mom on the ABC Family show. She has kids in real life, too, including a daughter named Mathilda, who recently posed like her ’80s icon mother while shopping at Target.

Why don’t I ever see Molly Ringwald when I’m at Target? All I get is, ugh, Anthony Michael Hall.

Via @MollyRingwald