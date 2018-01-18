Kids are annoying. They ruin your life, they won’t shut up, they leech away your youth and beauty without being least bit grateful about it. Wouldn’t it be great if you could just kill them? That’s the basic premise of Mom and Dad, from writer/director Brian Taylor (one half of the team behind the Crank films), about a hysteria that strikes a small town and makes parents want to kill kids. Their own kids.
It’s an interesting premise… or at least… a bold one? Anyway, it’s a premise. It’s certainly a concept for a movie, no one can take that away. Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair play the main parents, Brent and Kendall Ryan, a punk rock dad who daydreams about naked ladies hitting him in the face with their boobs in his Firebird (a nice flashback), and a still-hot mom who works out all day and misses her job as a designer (a much less interesting flashback). The hysteria hits and they start trying to kill their kids — Carly (Anne Winters), a bratty teen in a schoolgirl skirt who rolls her eyes and hangs with her older boyfriend, and Josh (Zackary Arthur), an ur-child actor with a cereal ad face and a head full of dumb hair.
The plot doesn’t unfold or evolve so much as just sort of fall out the bottom of a box and wait to be collected by the garbage man at the end. Even at 83 minutes it’s too long, probably because the characters are all sort of stock caricatures from a commercial and the script does nothing to distinguish them. What the film lacks in adding nuance or detail or any kind of grounding specificity (what we’re really looking for over the course of this film is some idea of why the filmmaker made it, what about this story/concept spoke to him) it tries to make up for in volume.
As you’ve probably noticed by now, Nic Cage can be the best or the worst thing to happen to a movie, and a lot of what makes the difference is how the director handles him. Cage has never turned in a lazy performance, sleepwalking through a paycheck project like most actors. It’s just not how he rolls. Cage is more like a nuclear reactor. Utilizing him for good is not a matter of inspiring him to be energetic so much as a matter of controlling and focusing the inexhaustible energy he produces naturally. Do it right and you get Adaptation, or Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans. Do it badly and he melts the entire soundstage and you have to encase the set in concrete and move to a new town. (Sometimes you can do it badly and the chaos is mesmerizing, à la The Wicker Man).
I could see Cage going method on this one.
Damn, it sucks that this doesn’t even sound interesting. Neveldine and Taylor worked wonderfully as a goofy duo. They even made a strange enough Ghost Rider movie that I could enjoy it. Maybe they should only work together.
Taylor is doing alright without Neveldine on Happy. Neveldine’s last credit is as a producer on Officer Downe, the movie directed by Shawn Crahan aka Clown from Slipknot (I actually kinda liked it, but it’s not exactly “good”).
“Josh (Zackary Arthur), an ur-child actor with a cereal ad face and a head full of dumb hair.”
Your child actor hate always gets a grin from me. Sounds like a double feature of this and 12 Strong are in order!
“A short that never becomes a feature” is also how all your ex girlfriends describe your penis.
nice
Are there any grannies with shotguns (because presumably grandparents would try to kill their adult children)? Shotgun grannies make all movies better.
“drive faster, grandma………grandma’s gaining on us!”
C’mon man, you don’t review a Nic Cage film any more than you would an angry drunk friend who has fired his truck onto his ex-wife’s lawn and is caught up in the concrete flower border.
You just hurry over and suffer the two hours of shrieking and horror and hope to remember the experience fondly some day.
Here’s the real litmus test (for me personally, anyway): Would this film be fun at the Alamo Drafthouse with like-minded Cage fans?
Jesus, I didn’t think it was possible someone could hate kids more than me, but here we have it. I, too, am all for seeing the killing on-screen.
You’ve missed some of his VOD stuff in the last 5 years or so if you think Cage has never mailed it in.
Yep. All the best bits are in the trailer.