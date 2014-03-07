Moment Of Zen: Matthew McConaughey Learns Healthy Lunch Tips From Guy Fieri

Following his long overdue Academy Awards victory the other night, Matthew McConaughey received a
hearty zesty vote of congratulations from none other than the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Gaius Guiseppe Fieri IV (neé Guy Ferry). It made many wonder – did these two titans of FilmDrunk lore have a previous connection, or was it simply the law of greazy attraction at work?
Turns out, they did have a previous connection. See, Matthew McConaughey, like all good celebrities, runs a charity , and his in particular is called “The just keep livin’ Foundation,” AKA JK Living. The foundation is dedicated to “empowering high school students to lead active lives and make healthy choices,” because Matthew McConaughey just thinks it’d be a lot cooler if they did.
As part of his mandate, he made a web video about how kids could be eating healthier lunches, and called Guy Fieri to help him out. Because when you think “healthy lunch tips” you think wonton-wrapped brisket cracklins in tequila-turkey burger alfredo sauce, or whatever Guy serves at his restaurants (actual, not-fictional examples: the mac and cheese burger, his s’mores pizza, the slamma jamma chicken parm). A lot of people don’t know this, but Guy’s bleached soul patch actually catches 30% of the saturated fat before it gets to his mouth.
Anyway, Guy teaches McConaughey how to make a pan-roasted chicken breast sandwich with carmelized shallots, with a pan sauce instead of mayo, cuz healthy. And McConaughey teaches a bread technique called “canoeing,” to take out some of the carbs. I think that’s what the movie Mud was about. Bottom line, if you high school kids follow these tips to healthy eating, you’ve got an even better chance of just stayin’ the same age, alright alright alright.
I’d like McConaughey canoe my buns any day.
There’s something wonderful about a fit, handsome actor taking health tips from Guy Fieri.
No, wait, I just figured it out.
GUY FIERI IS THE YELLOW KING.
It’s been staring us in the face for years!
Brava!
You misspelled kink.
Rust Cohle taking health tips from Radioactive Kevin Smith is my new favorite thing.
Mac N’ Cheese N’ Shit.
It would be
funniermore appropriate if that charity provided sarcasminspiration for terminally ill children.
Man, I want to pour Donkey Sauce all over this heartwarmingly weird story.
McConaughey was on Diners DriveIns and Dives a while back, so they may legitimately know each other / be friends.
But I’m not going to get any more Guy Fieri in my internet history than necessary, so I have no intention of verifying that.
Cuz even if you clear your browser history Fieri stays. Like cholesterol.
His tip was to make it in the morning so you can take it to school. Oh my fucking god.
Is Carcosa a suburb of Flavortown?
Carcosa is where the wealthy people of Flavortown live.
There, time is a flat circle, like a tribal tattoo band. And dark stars are chili stains.
They made a chicken sandwich and didn’t call it the Dallas Buyers’ Club? Fuck off.
Bravo
+1
You can’t tell me a stoned McConaughey didn’t crunch out a bag of Cheetos and sprinkle it all over that chicken sandwich as soon as the cameras cut.
Thyme is a flat circle.
Good…good.
Very good
That bread is all white, all white, all white.
Guy is a product of cross-contamination, which makes the discussion more ironic.
It was a dream about eating a meal, and like most of Guy’s meals, there was a monster dump at the end of it.
I picture them getting dressed backstage before this and McConaughey seeing Guy with his shirt off.
McConaughey: So what’s this segment gonna be about again?
Fieri: I am going to share some tips on healthy eating.
McConaughey: No, seriously. What’s it gonna be about?
Did Guy come across low key n this video? Was he on his proper med balance when this was filmed? His volume was never past 6. I think I could handle this Guy Fieri.
Maybe.
Having actually seen then entire episode that this is from the two highlights are Matty McC talking about taking his son, Ryder, out on dirt bikes and finding out that the secret ingredient in the Just Keep Livin’ Margarita is Orangina. Just hearing that smooth bastard drawl “Orangina” over and over again is a delight.
[youtu.be]
How many times have we told you, Guy Fieri — changing the name of mayonnaise to a Limp Bizkit song doesn’t make it any healthier.
Pretty sure Matthew McConaughey is just gonna do the exact opposite of what Guy Fieri told him.
Ok, that just grossed me out. Good for guy if they are friends, but I hope they are not. Yes. That was mean; but I said it.
That food looked bland. After years of imperialism to get spices you would think white people would season their food. Still Matthew McConaughey in ten years is my hero.
Harrelson is *pretty good* in True Detective, but I would have liked to have seen Fieri in the role. Those driving dialogs would have had so much more zing.