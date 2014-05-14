‘Moms’ Night Out’ Is A PG-Rated, Faith-Based Mom-Com: Viewer Discretion Advised

Between Heaven is for Real, Son of God, and about ten million Christian Mingle vids in my Facebook feed (take a hint marketers: I look like Shylock), 2014 was a big year for Bible-based movies I accidentally saw sober. Not all of these films were completely bad (There was Noah and, you know, the other one!), but most just felt like brochures proselytizers hand out in bus stations: colorless apocalyptic clip art. Moms’ Night Out, released just this past weekend to the tune of $4.2 million dollars, is very much a part of this unfortunate cultural trend. It’s the story of four rogue moms who go out for a wild night on the town (think soda! think Groupons! think Cosmic f#$(*n bowling!), then discover that God and family is way better than any hilarious fantasies of “freedom” they might have had. While not as explicitly messianic as other films in its genre, Moms’ Night Out looks back nostalgically to a time when both gender roles and women’s vaginas remained effortlessly tight. Light on its surface, crazy at its heart, Moms’ Night Out hides a B.C.-era cultural agenda behind its easy-reader-kill-me-now khaki momcore façade.
At the center of Moms’ Night Out is Allyson (Sarah Drew), an anxious stay-at-home mom who’s struggling to find a balance between her family and her mommy blog (Actual premise, no sarcasm added). While her husband Sean (Sean Astin) is off at work, Allyson spends Mother’s Day playing with her kids (the horror!), racing to Church (the terror!), and watching an eagle prance around on a webcam (the symbolism!). I wanted to empathize with Allyson – parenting is indeed a hard job – before details emerged and common sense kicked in. Upper crust Allyson never leaves her kids – she refuses to hire a babysitter and actually homeschools the whole family. Growing up, my parents sent me to school and let me watch 80 hrs/wk of TV because I – like all children – was unbearable. The less family time we shared, the happier we were, and I think that’s both normal and fine. But Moms’ Night Out is part of a culture that glorifies mothers-who-martyr and sees children not as talkative fart machines but as bite-size messengers of God. So when Allyson reaches out to the fellow moms in her Bible study group to plan one lonely moms’ night out, you can’t help but feel little bits of pity and chunks of (self-righteous) sad.
All three moms – Izzy (Logan White), Sondra (Patricia Heaton), and later Bridget (Abbie Cobb) – decide to join Allyson for a Saturday night out, leaving the children in the hands of their “charmingly incompetent” husbands. Isn’t it cute when fathers fail their children?? Allyson, who is chatty and neurotic and therefore her-larious (think: a born-again Diane Keaton), worries about what’ll happen when she leaves her kids for one night only. Will Sean let them stay up all night and play violent video games? The consequences are too pathetic for me to type. Despite their fears, Allyson and her friends bravely forge ahead and purchase a Groupon for their favorite Caesar Salad restaurant. Upon arriving, Allyson discovers that they’ve made a reservation for the wrong week, leaving them no choice but to gather up all their things, put away their credit cards, and then – when will the insanity stop – Go. To. Another. Restaurant. The night is young, and the wackiness – just beginning.
Watching Moms’ Night Out, you might think it’s all good clean mom-edy. But humor is rooted in anxiety, and Moms’ Night Out is deeply nervous about the modern era. Men like Allyson’s husband flail at babysitting because they’re men – meant to work and throw big rocks and bone from the top. Women like Allyson and her friends can’t go out because they’re moms – meant to care and clean and fake full-body orgasms. Directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin (the team behind October Baby, an anti-abortion momodrama), Moms’ Night Out is terrified of everything: from tattoos (poor people), to rap (black people), to sex (finally, an anxiety I can understand). We don’t sympathize with the heroes because we don’t believe in their plight; we don’t laugh at the jokes because we can’t identify their paranoia (except this one guy in the back row. He was drunk and having a tough old time).
About halfway through the movie, fellow mom Bridget realizes that her ex-boyfriend Joey has left her baby in the hands of a (gulp!) tattoo artist for the night. The moms go into a collective panic – cause you know, tattoos=death – and then spend the remainder of the movie trying to find said baby in the darkest recesses of their lovingly segregated climate-controlled Cheesecake Factory of an exurb. It should come as no surprise that Bridget – the movie’s one unmarried mom/unspoken whore – is the one directors have chosen to undergo this trauma. But all women pay the price for their token night out – from broken DSW heels to tasered synthetic faces to full-on county jail incarceration. None of these things would’ve happened, Moms’ Night Out argues, had the women simply stayed home, cooked dinner, proffered handjobs.
Don’t get me wrong – there is nothing I fantasize about more than a evening/weekend/lifetime spent at home. I’d much rather watch my children throw loose feces on the wall than ever have to show up to work again. Call it maternalism, call it a mood disorder, there’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to be a stay-at-home parent/professional invalid. There is something concerning, however, when movies like Moms’ Night Out offer that as the only choice. You can judge Moms’ Night Out by the lure of its cinematography or the persuasiveness of its actors (Grade here = Indifference +), but ultimately we score movies on the perspicacity of their storytelling and the quality of their cleavage shots. In the case of Moms’ Night Out, the story is trite, the message vacuous, and the boobs obscured by infinite folds of Lands End mock turtleneck. Story of my life.
At the end of Moms’ Night Out, Allyson realizes that it’s not enough to be a mommy – to be fulfilled in life, she need become a professional mommy blogger. See, the reason Allyson’s been anxious all along has nothing to do with the fact she has no career/social life and that she never NOT ONCE uses tongue to kiss her husband (seriously, I’ve had hotter middle school dry humping sessions). It’s that she just hasn’t learned how to accept God’s plan for her, which apparently includes: family bowling, diet sodas, child dumps. You can’t change your life, Moms’ Night Out seems to say, but you can blog about it. Modern day advice for a premodern story, and I’m here to unsubscribe.
Grade: Don’t do this to yourself.
Heather Dockray is a comedian and storyteller living in Brooklyn, NY. You can see more of Heather’s work at www.heatherdockray.com, follow her on twitter @Wear_a_helmet, and email her at dockrayheather@gmail.com if you aren’t from Moveon.org.
So we’re going with “mom-com”?
No takers for my suggestion of “cul-de-sack of shit”? Fine.
+1
Oh where do all those hard-working stay at home Moms find the time to blog endlessly about bullshit?
My friends and I were discussing Mommy Martyrs during our weekly hangout (we’re terrible women who force our husbands to spend a weeknight caring for their offspring by themselves) and one of those memes came up – something like “Because one shower a week feels better than sanity ever did”. And all of us were like “Who the fuck are these women that can’t shower?” I took a shower before I took my kid home from the hospital and have taken one everyday since then.
Sorry for that stupid rant. I just wanted to ignore my kid some more.
Right on. I mean parenting is hard but seriously? You can’t take a SHOWER? Hire a babysitter or turn on the TV or just throw them in a box in the backyard. They will be fine.
I can accept that meme as something a nerd would say, but a mother who can’t/won’t take care of herself doesn’t deserve to be one.
Shit, I use the excuse of needing to take a shower just to get five minutes of quiet time to myself.
DADDY CAN’T HEAR YOU.
That’s what I always figured.
“racing to Church”
Is this a person named Church? Is it Snoop Dog?!? Because “church” the common noun isn’t capitalized.
“their favorite Caesar Salad restaurant”
… or perhaps there’s a larger problem at play here.
You’re doing important work.
god’s work
That’s ironic — you forgot the capitalization yourself, silance.
It’s “god’s Work.”
Well it’s quite intentional @Otto Man , it’s a symptom of a religious quandry I find myself debating. A “small g” certainly may not exclaim His glory in the highest, but a “Big G” is a term found in raps by hip-hoppers, and well that just simply won’t do at all.
Aha! The church thing was an oversight, but I chose to capitalize caesar salad because it belongs to a category of restaurants I like to call ‘Caesar Salad’ restaurants – mediocre restaurant chains where pretty much every dish is a variation upon the theme of caesar salad (Panera Bread, Olive Garden, Houlihan’s).
Heather Is Just Learning From The Jaden Smith School Of Capitalization.
I can’t wait to see this on the hallmark channel!
“Light on its surface, crazy at its heart, Mom’s Night Out hides a B.C.-era cultural agenda behind its easy-reader-kill-me-now khaki momcore façade.”
Just a great sentence Heather.
Seconded. Moving stuff.
Did any of the dads give their kids Pixie-Stix and watch them freak out?
Or the ever whacky I-don’t-know-how-to-change-a-diaper scene?
I refuse to believe any of these women ever spread their legs far enough apart to get impregnated, let alone give birth.
They have to lay on their stomachs so their closeted husbands can get the job done.
What JTRO said.
Great review, Heather.
As a father who has, you know, actual parenting skills, this asinine trope of the derpy Dads who just don’t know how to do anything around the house and who can’t be trusted with those darn kids is fucking infuriating.
Let me guess — did they have a scene where one Dad puts waaaay too much detergent in the washing machine, or a scene where one Dad feeds his kids nothing but chocolate cake, or did they go big and have both?
He put a diaper on the baby’s head and spooned apricot puree it’s butt! Silly Dad!
@ Silance, that would be a legitmately funny scene.
@Otto Man Spot On. And I wish it was that X-rated. When the moms leave for their night out, the dads decide to go crazy and take them to…..the ARCADE! Yes, this movie was filmed in 1985 Indiana.
@IdleRich A couple years ago I’d have agreed. But having driven through Utah, Idaho, and the non-Portland parts of Oregon, there are a couple still around. Where do you think the last Blockbusters were located? It turns out Hipster City, U.S.A. is surrounded by an intentionally white and conservative (And let’s be honest, disproportionately Mormon) bit of Americana that is at least 20 years stuck in the past.
I nearly shat myself when I saw a phone booth in front of a Blockbuster. I took photos. It’s fucking surreal.
Oh, that also stretches into northern California.
My point being: This place could exist, but if God really did exist and was merciful, he’d have nuked these hellholes from orbit by now.
@IdleRich They totally did. A Dave & Buster’s, I’d totally understand. But this was like an old-school late eighties arcade that served cheesy square pizza and offered skeeball. The movie makes it look and sound like a brothel, tho.
Who let these women leave the house without helmets on?
This review is as useful as a review of Blue is the Warmest Color coming from MothersAgainstDegeneracy.com
Well, it does serve to confirm people’s biases and rally the tribe members against the “other”, plus click revenue, so in that sense it serves its purpose.
Also, the fact that it’s a really fantastic read and brilliantly written, and fuck completely off if you think otherwise.
@Tacos_Gigante Do you keep a copy of that comment saved in a text file on your desktop?
@Martin – nope, macro for my keyboard. It has gotten a lot of work today.
Have you considered instead just going to a website you might actually enjoy?
@Martin – who says I don’t enjoy it?
Do either of you truly believe there’s even a small chance this movie is anything other than what Heather described it as?
Come on…
“if you don’t agree with me fuck off” damn Vince grow a pair and lay off the tumblr
Gotta love the “everything is equally bad!” crowd.
I got a pair, you wanna see ’em? Sorry, I just resent someone telling me I do this for “click revenue” when I’m actually paying someone out of my own pocket solely because I really like their writing. As with most things FilmDrunk, I promise, PROMISE I could do 10X less work for more clicks.
Vincenzo that’s not really what I meant or implied I just thought it was an unfair review since of course Heather would hate it, you know I could never quit you.
Who should they get to write it? Lights Camera Jackson?
Fuck, I mean Heather’s whole schtick is reviewing movies that she, and most of the readers here, are going to hate. Burnsy does a year-end worst of list where he sits through 50 hours of terrible movies. It’s for entertainment. Vince isn’t trying to convince you to or not to see this movie.
Vince pays out of pocket, so for the love of god, if you like Heather’s writing, you gotta click her stuff. Otherwise he’ll take her out back and shoot her, just like he did with me.
@irishda – I don’t know that it’s CotW-worthy, but I did just scare my cat into the next room with my sudden outburst of laughter. I’m a bit distracted by the conflicting tacos going on in this thread.
@Watanabex – again, do you honestly believe this movie is anything other than condescending horseshit? who would you rather review it instead?
No one comes here because they are seriously interested in seeing Mom’s Night Out or Heaven is For Reals and just need an honest opinion on the underlying ethos. They come here cause reviews like this are fucking hilarious! I’ll never not read these.
My comment was more aimed at Monsieur Gigante, Sr Bex.
/slips @Al a note.
“Mr. Vince. He beats us. Please help. We toil on the Filmdrunk Hacienda day and night writing dick jokes and making photoshops. If we do not get enough clicks, he forces us to stare at photos of his old anal fissures and listen to his stand-up. We do not even have the strength to kill ourselves, and to die with dignity. Please, Ms. Al. You’re our only hope.”
@irishda
You’d think someone who probably varminted for methheads like they were womp rats would shoot to kill.
Sorry @Martin – Vince does what he wants. I can’t even get him to watch Deadwood. Besides – if it were up to me, you’d be slaving away under much more sexily torturous conditions than what you just described. Appreciate the evil you know.
@Al @Martin
“I thought you were dead!”
“I was!”
@irishda Bravo. [awesomegifs.com]
@Vince Mancini: Thank’s for proving Tacos’ point; “It’s brilliant! (because it conforms to my world-views)”
There was nothing particularly good about this review; Heather spends not one world telling us whether the storytelling actually works, if the actors sold their characters (and the story) well, nothing that might actually constitute actual criticism of the film itself – it’s just a basic run-down of the plot interjected with Heather’s eye-rolling at just how backwards those Christian stay-at-home moms are. It’s exactly what Tacos called it; a non-stop hatefest against The Other; the only people who would find this article good are people who enjoy having others tell them how much better they are then the people they politically disagree with. Then again, you thought you were clever comparing yourself to a drug dealer – never mind that an audience is nothing like an addict, and the economics are nothing at all alike, so the comparison just completely falls apart if you think about it for more than a few seconds – so I guess you would be one to consider this well-written.
And yes, this is click-bait, how could you be dumb enough to think that you paying Heather to write it changes that? Link this over at reddit or wherever and watch the clicks (and upvotes) roll in from Jezebelle, HuffPo, etc.
And yes, this is click-bait, how could you be dumb enough to think that you paying Heather to write it changes that?
Do you think I get paid by the click? I don’t. I get paid the same whether I pay Heather to write this or not. So no, this isn’t click-bait. It’s me putting something up because I appreciate the quality of writing enough that I want to celebrate it. I guess we’ll have to agree to disagree on that point, which is okay by me since you seem like a complete moron.
I’ll just wait for the porn parody.
Moms Turned Out?
Dads’ Nite in Moms?
@Rawhead Wrecks ONLY FOR PROCREATION!
[www.theonion.com]
Mom’s Nite: Eatin’ Out.
MILF’s Night In.
Dad’s Night In: Mom’sButt
Wow. I hadn’t heard of this movie, and I’m so glad I got it filtered through Heather, because seeing it or its trailers straight-on would most definitely make me stabby. Also, do they know that “professional mommyblogging” is actually building affiliate tracking links to the Walmart site for half your life, and spending the other half fielding death threats based on your breastfeeding choices? I hope there’s a sequel, and that sequel has stabbing.
Hmm, I’m gonna put the over/under for amount of minorities in this at 3/5.
I always have to check that magnetic chart on my fridge for the racial conversion rates.
@Mixhail That was beautiful.
Patricia Heaton’s Gape
sorry that was supposed to be under @captain shimmer
I don’t know, as a standalone comment that’s pretty goddamned funny.
Patricia Heaton’s Gape was supposed to be under me? Well shit.
Heather, I know you’ve been writing for the site for a while now, but your reviews are fantastic. You fit the FilmDrunk “voice” incredibly well. Great work.
Thanks so much! There are so many sharp insightful writers on this page and some awesome readers as well. I’m super happy to be able to contribute.
Patricia Heaton finally got off NOM’s dick long enough to act?
Congratulations on raising a band of future spree killers.
I’m one more sad-sack comment about her indifference to sex away from buying an x1 Orgasmatron and having Uproxx forward it to Heather. I’d rather spend the $210.
I’ve known about this movie for awhile now because I follow Patricia Heaton on twitter to fill my large daily hate quota. All the retweets of awful christian moms praising her for her bravery of making a CLEAN FAMILY GOD LOVING FILM is some of my favorite shit to mock.
I am now incredibly concerned after seeing that my cousin just DIED at this movie. Not literally, that would be terrifying.
The Middle must’ve been canceled
If this makes money Stallone should just give in and call Expendables 3 “Grandpa’s Night Out”.
That’s the title of the working print.
Did the women in the film drink a ton of wine? Because the mothers that I know basically chug that stuff.
“…meant to work and throw big rocks and bone from the top.”
The “bone from the top” part made me laugh so hard I pooped a little. Syllogistically, I have no choice but to conclude you are full of shit Heather.
Thanks for the poop.