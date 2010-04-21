More details on Todd Phillips’ pre-Hangover 2 ‘secret comedy’

Rumors about Todd Phillips’ untitled, small-budget party film that he plans to shoot before Hangover 2 have been swirling like the waft of Brett Ratner’s nacho farts all week. But I’ll do my best to sum everything up in a way that makes sense, unlike Colin Hanks still getting work. Most of this comes from Collider, who spoke directly with Phillips, which in my mind makes it the most accurate:

Yes, the plan is still to use a cast of unknowns. To which end they’ve launched ProjectXOpencall.

“…With the goal of finding unknown actors/real people of all ethnicities, and who Must be legal 18 & able to play 18 years old, U.S. residents only. If you submit, you need to tell your most embarrassing story, your craziest party story, if you wanted to impress someone at a club, show us how you would dance, and the one thing you do that makes your friends laugh.”

In addition to the website, they’re still doing regular casting, so having an acting resume won’t disqualify you from a part, as originally reported.

He refutes an earlier report that said the film would be a one-night-of-chaos party movie “shot in cinema-vérité style, where the audience will experience the party only through the first-person observer who exists in voice-over only,” and that the film would be 3D. So, no 3D, and no first-person narrator guy.

He says the project wasn’t meant to be a big secret, it just doesn’t have a title yet.

“As far as not sending out scripts to people, he said he tries to never send out scripts because if you do you’ll often see some of your jokes on TV 8 months before your movie comes out.”

“The goal is to try and film the movie this July/August but it’s ‘contingent on getting an interesting cast together.'”

I’ve said it before, but I like Todd Phillips’ idea of trying to shoot a comedy movie with new people, rather than just taking a funny script and sticking Jennifer Aniston in it so some studio idiot will give you money. So I hope this works out. Otherwise I’m going to look pretty stupid, aren’t I. In fact, just pretend I made a funny joke here instead of expressing an opinion. *lights fart* Ta da!