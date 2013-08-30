More Important Late-Breaking News: Bradley Cooper Will Voice Rocket Raccoon

Well, if the news that Kurt Russell might be considering a role in a blockbuster action film wasn’t a good enough way to close out your Friday, then how about the news that Bradley Cooper has been confirmed as the voice of Rocket Raccoon in next year’s Marvel sci-fi epic Guardians of the Galaxy?

Academy Award-nominated actor Bradley Cooper has officially joined the cast of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” lending his voice to the fan-favorite raccoon that will join Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Drax (Dave Bautista) on their epic adventure. In the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an unlikely cast of characters including Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket Raccoon must join forces to defeat a cosmic force of epic proportions. Directed by James Gunn, the live-action “Guardians of the Galaxy” will take fans to new corners of the Marvel Universe when it hits theaters August 1, 2014, but in the meantime stay tuned to Marvel.com for the latest news as it breaks, including official casting, first looks and more! (Via Marvel)

That basically just leaves the voice of Groot, the giant tree, which may or may not be Vin Diesel’s gig to take. I still don’t think that he’s going to end up as Groot, but I am constantly wrong, so we’ll just have to wait and see.