More Important Late-Breaking News: Bradley Cooper Will Voice Rocket Raccoon

Well, if the news that Kurt Russell might be considering a role in a blockbuster action film wasn’t a good enough way to close out your Friday, then how about the news that Bradley Cooper has been confirmed as the voice of Rocket Raccoon in next year’s Marvel sci-fi epic Guardians of the Galaxy?
Academy Award-nominated actor Bradley Cooper has officially joined the cast of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” lending his voice to the fan-favorite raccoon that will join Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Drax (Dave Bautista) on their epic adventure.
In the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an unlikely cast of characters including Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket Raccoon must join forces to defeat a cosmic force of epic proportions. Directed by James Gunn, the live-action “Guardians of the Galaxy” will take fans to new corners of the Marvel Universe when it hits theaters August 1, 2014, but in the meantime stay tuned to Marvel.com for the latest news as it breaks, including official casting, first looks and more! (Via Marvel)
That basically just leaves the voice of Groot, the giant tree, which may or may not be Vin Diesel’s gig to take. I still don’t think that he’s going to end up as Groot, but I am constantly wrong, so we’ll just have to wait and see.
Rocket just upped his handsome factor.
Didn’t Cooper used to bang Zoe Saldana? …Akward!
Especially when he walks in on Bautista piledriving her! What? He was a wrestler, that’s how they roll.
Never mind my mispelled word btw. Public school failed me :(
I don’t know about Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. But I definitely see him as Groo the Wanderer.
Well this is disappointing
They should just hire Hodor and be done with it
This movie is just a treasure trove of stuff I love. Aliens, raccoons, Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, John C. Reilly, Lee Pace, Karen Gillan, etc., etc.
Just shut up and take my money already, Marvel.
I wish they’d go with professional voice actors for stuff like this since I really don’t think the target audience is going to come out just for a Bradley Cooper type celebrity voicing a character.
Just watch wet hot American summer and you’ll have a brand new appreciation for Bradley cooper.
Kurt Russell would have been a better choice.
Thanks for writing my epitaph.
I think Sharlto Copely would’ve been the perfect choice. It’s been scientifically proven that that South Africans and raccoons have virtually identical palates.