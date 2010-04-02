Morning Links From Giant Attack Kitty

Good morning, you daughters of New England and you sons of motherless goats. Vincenzo is out in Las Vegas, burying his mama’s meat-a-ball recipe in-a the desert, so Chodin and I will be carrying the load today. The hot, salty load. Here’s today’s best from around the Innernettes.

S Tran put together this face-off between Farmville and Mafia Wars for the mother site. And his reward is the rescue of his missing baby black sheep and a briefcase full of stolen cell phones. (Uproxx)

You mean something real happened on wrasslin’? Nice navel tattoo, Batista. (With Leather)

I have seen the Louvre, the Sistine Chapel, Monticello, and Buckingham Palace. I have even seen a thin girl nude. But none of them stand up to the majesty of these Conan photoshops. (Warming Glow)

T.I. is out of jail and gave his first interview. Let’s hope it’s not with Guns & Ammo. (Smoking Section)

New video game Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions will feature a wide variety of different Spider-Men. I think I speak for nerds everywhere when I say, Peter Porker or GTFO. (Gamma Squad)

If only Reginald Vel Johnson were still alive to see this collection of Urkel gifs. What’s that? He is still alive? Nobody tell him about the last three Die Hard movies. (Urlesque)

Were these geniuses artists or con artists? I’d also like to include Tracy Peters, whose fingerpainting was just a little too good in the first grade. My mom could have done my homework, too, you little wench! (Fork Party)

Marvel’s aiming for the douchebag demographic. Instead of cosmic radiation, Thing was created by mutating bronzer. (Comics Alliance)

More Governator awesomeness with 8 absurd Arnold videos. Surely this would embarrass the California government, but luckily they can’t afford their Internet bill. (Unreality Mag)

John Gotti, Jr. will reveal mob secrets as part of a new book and movie deal. Secret #1: “Marvel keeps calling my kids about some new comic books.” (Moviefone)

Here’s a hilarious take on health care. Mock it now, but don’t come crying to our government when your 11-year old has Carpal Tunnel. (College Humor)

Another Japanese advancement in sex robots. Fine by me, as long as they’re not programmed to scream out, “SKYNET! OH SKYNET!” (Fark)

Attack Kitty photo via Girl Named Jack, my latest Innernette crush.

– Burnsy