Morning Links with Freaks and Dogs

This is a big-ass compilation of a whole bunch of sh*t. …It’s cooler than it sounds, I promise. -Thanks to Dubs for the tip

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

Please look at my giant collection of extreme dog haircuts: XXXTREME DOG GROOMING, OOH WAH-AH AH-ARF! |Uproxx|

Stephen Hawking f*cking hates aliens. Refuses to speak to them, or stand when they enter the room. |GammaSquad|

Today in shocking news you’ll never believe, Jamarcus Russell is fat. |WithLeather|

In his new freestyle, Eminem urges you to “Get as rowdy as Roethlisberger in a bathroom stall.” |SmokingSection|

And now, little kids re-enact The Hills. |WarmingGlow|

Amy Winehouse fell down and hurt her titties. In other news, this bitch is still alive. |Fark|

Can Zoe Saldana be the next Angelina Jolie? *fart sound* |InsideMovies|

15 Big Lebowski mashups, dude. |Urlesque|

Tokyo’s maid cafes. |Asylum|

9 reasons people hate Tim Tebow. |EgoTV|

“Bukkake Milk.” |CollegeHumor|

Holy Taco salutes the potato gun. |HolyTaco|

Six comeback projects for Steven Seagal. |ScreenJunkies|

[Thanks to BDarbs for the tip]