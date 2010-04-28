Morning Links with Freaks and Dogs

This is a big-ass compilation of a whole bunch of sh*t. …It’s cooler than it sounds, I promise. -Thanks to Dubs for the tip
DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS
Please look at my giant collection of extreme dog haircuts: XXXTREME DOG GROOMING, OOH WAH-AH AH-ARF! |Uproxx|
Stephen Hawking f*cking hates aliens. Refuses to speak to them, or stand when they enter the room. |GammaSquad|
Today in shocking news you’ll never believe, Jamarcus Russell is fat. |WithLeather|
In his new freestyle, Eminem urges you to “Get as rowdy as Roethlisberger in a bathroom stall.” |SmokingSection|
And now, little kids re-enact The Hills. |WarmingGlow|
Amy Winehouse fell down and hurt her titties. In other news, this bitch is still alive. |Fark|
Can Zoe Saldana be the next Angelina Jolie? *fart sound* |InsideMovies|
15 Big Lebowski mashups, dude. |Urlesque|
Tokyo’s maid cafes. |Asylum|
9 reasons people hate Tim Tebow. |EgoTV|
“Bukkake Milk.” |CollegeHumor|
Holy Taco salutes the potato gun. |HolyTaco|
Six comeback projects for Steven Seagal. |ScreenJunkies|
[Thanks to BDarbs for the tip]
Is it wrong that I caught the meaning of DC Comics picture immediately and also know who the artist is? And I don’t have a penis?
Jessica-The Mighty Feklahr was sure Vision was going to Photobomb the top one!
Jessica-The Mighty Feklahr was sure Psyudomondo U Bacteria was going to Photobomb the bottom one! Yo Joe!