Morning Links With Salsa Dog & Dog Fort

Salsa Dog isn’t as good as Meringue Dog but let’s be honest, he’s still a dog doing salsa.
MORNING LINKS
Avatar dude gets his eighth back tattoo. |GammaSquad|
Look, everyone, Olivia Munn is in a show about bland caucasians! |WarmingGlow|
Frotcast 26 will be up later this morning. BOOOSH.
Pete Rose says Joe Dimaggio had a huge dong. He also claims he has a huge dongs. I think Pete Rose is just obsessed with dongs. |WithLeather|
Attack of the Show has a new co-host, Whatshisface has a super gay cardigan. |G4|
This guy has some solid tips on pickin’ up chicks. |TheDailyWhat|
Here’s a chick flipping out at a Taco Bell. |BarstoolSports|
12 reasons Dabney Coleman is the greatest actor of his generation. |ScreenJunkies|
Our boy Oliver did a mash up of cursing parrots in movies. |Asylum|
The 20 Sexiest Sci-Fi babes. |NextMovie|
30 celebrities in see-through clothing. |Clutch|
DOG CARTOON VIA: AfternoonSnoozeButton
The most awesome lethal but legal weapons. |UGO|
Natalie Portman stripping. |Guyism|
Spank bank: Barbie. |GorillaMask|
30 random movie titles to which an appropriate response would be “that’s what she said.” |Pajiba|
FilmDrunk on Facebook. FilmDrunk on Twitter. The Frotcast on iTunes. Comments of the week
Natalie Portman stripping is surprisingly not sexy. WTF?
Perfect Couples looks like the sitcom equivalent of a Heigl movie.
Soooooo much hate.
HOW DARE YOU COMPARE OLIVIA MUNN TO THE HEIGLBEAST?!!!
Actually, y’know what? I can kind of see it. Carry on.
In other news, Heiglbeast is the new word of the day.
Oh my god, I didn’t mean it that way, but you’re right.
Munn is like a bizarro Heigl. Instead of exploiting stereotypes to appeal to women, she’s exploiting stereotypes to appeal to men.
Heiglbeast
*waves hands in the air*
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
Before she was famous I once wrote in a bio I had to write “like Olivia Munn but funny” then I farted on it and laughed like a hyena. Moooost endearing.
Not too shabby for a white dog.
Finally Dabney Coleman is getting some respect.
I kept waiting to see him in the show after seeing his name in the credits but didn’t realize until last week that Dabney was playing the old rich fuck! That is one bad ass mofo of an actor and I am one dumb ass viewer…
PS. In my defense, it may have been due to ff’ing to the parts with Paz’s parts!
I’d like to register a complaint:
I was flipping through the “30 Celebrities in See-Through Clothing” link, hoping to see something mildly new and interesting, like maybe a nip-slip, or Ernest Borgnine, when I got to #13, Kristen Stewart.
Yuck. Seriously, WTF is the attraction, people? I’d almost rather watch a Heiglbeast movie.
Almost.
*shudders, throws up in mouth a little*