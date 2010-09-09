Morning Links with shark fighting

FilmDrunkard Jeremy sent in this Photoshop, and I think it’s pretty dang sweet.

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

  • Burnsy rocks an Uproxx Feature: 10 Steps To Dominating Your Fantasy Football League This Season. |Uproxx|
  • ..And an Uproxx News piece: Does Anyone Know You Like The FDA? |UproxxNews|
  • I haven’t seen Adult Swim’s Delocator yet, but this guy in a puppy suit makes me want to watch. |WarmingGlow|
  • XBox Live discriminates against residents of Fort Gay, West Virginia, not realizing it’s a real place, unlike my listed hometown, Central Vagina. |GammaSquad|
  • How to have a Transformers life philosophy. |UnrealityMag|
  • Holy Taco reviews: Diabetic piss whiskey. |HolyTaco|
  • The 10 TBSiest movies of the last five years. |Pajiba|
  • 36 unique hot air balloons.  Something something ‘Rush Limbaugh’ HAHAHAHA. |Buzzfeed|

