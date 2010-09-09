Morning Links with shark fighting

FilmDrunkard Jeremy sent in this Photoshop, and I think it’s pretty dang sweet.
DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS
We’re gonna need a bigger Octagon™.
Kimbo recreates his version of Sam Jackson’s death in Deep Blue Sea.
The gunnery sergeant at Fort Gay sounds less like Donald Duck and more like Tigra from Thundercats…
The shark had to leave the water to fight for obvious reasons.
Kimbo did that for the Starship Indianapolis because Captain Quint was his favorite Jawa.
Not to mention, are the baktags at Xbox so fucking lame that they think the best the gaming community can do for a made up hometown is “Fort Gay”?
The Mighty Feklahr might have to get one of these bad boys just to register with “ClubfootAIDScrackwhoreTrannywithelephantitisville”, and set them yIntaghs right!!!
Keanu bet on the shark to win. Oh Keanu.
Snap, tap, or chum.
@ fek’lhr LOL
His fins were too loose for the fight. BTW got the TBS-ist, I think Smokin’ Aces is more TNT.
That Black guy loves to beat up Whites (Great or otherwise).
Kimbo turned a potential Shark Bite into a Gusher.
(ha ha- gummy snack humor)