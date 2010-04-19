Movie premises that could use a 10-year moratorium

One might assume that people who produce movies for a living would be around other movie people a lot, and read lots of scripts, and see lots of movies, and spend a lot of their time talking about movies, and thus get tired of seeing the same types of movies all the time. And yet, even the most cursory scan of the trades will prove that they don’t. Oh sweet mother of God they don’t ever. In fact, the movie business seems to function more like tattoos at a frat house. One guy gets a tribal armband; everyone else gets a tribal armband. One guy gets a sleeve; everyone else gets a sleeve. One guy gets a picture of my mom getting mounted by a gargoyle; everyone else gets a picture of my mom getting mounted by a gargoyle. The point is, my frat bros were real jerks and not nearly as funny as they thought they were. But back to the movie thing.
What I’m saying is, certain types of movies just keep getting made over and over until you feel like you’re listening to one of those P Diddy songs where all he does is say “Uh. Yeah. C’mon. Ugh. Yeah. Yeah. C’mon.” and you’re the only one in the room who realizes it’s a cover.
Therefore, I’ve compiled a list of some of the worst offenders, the types of movies that should never be made again, or should at least require a 10-year moratorium, or maybe a three-day waiting period while we do a background check on the screenwriter. It’s a dangerous business. If these things fall into the wrong hands, someone like me could throw a hissy fit. And no one wants that. Trust me, it’s embarrassing.
Do I comment here or at Uproxx? So confused. Anyhoo, the concept of someone having a gun and not pointing it at Heigl makes no sense, so I hope that doesn’t catch on. Now, back to my Holocaust zombie screenplay.
Dach-ow, You’re Eating my Brain
There’s still life in ALL those premises … 3D, bro!
It can make ANY movie seem just like real life! Tedious and uncomfortable and what the fuck are you looking at???
If you make it so studios can’t copy off whatever movies are currently popular, then only bootleggers will have copies of movies.
It’s Monday morning, which sucks, but Hoagie Eatin’ Vince Vaughn makes it just a little better. I’m gonna print him out and start placing him around the office.
The refreshing, uh… originality of Birdemic made an appearance on BBC World News this morning. I hold you personally responsible.
A lot of those are good, but I just can’t agree on a few of them. Zombie & Post Apocalyptic flicks are just awesome. Can’t get enough of ’em. “Assassin/Merc” flicks, as you label them, are awesome, too. Even Vampire and Superhero movies are pretty spiffy. The key isn’t the category being overused in those instances, it’s the quality of the material. Crank out a million movies like Undead (2003), The Quiet Earth, Kill Bill, Shoot ‘Em Up, Sin City, Underworld, or Hellboy, and I’ll be perpetually thrilled. But baby, those same categories have also produced (and continue to produce) some major stinkers (Blindness, Catwoman, Twilight, etc).
Ah, but I do agree with the rest of your list of recycled themes and plot devices. There’s a limit on how many times you can effectively watch the same story, over and over again, with little more than the setting and actors being changed, before the urge sets-in to fire a shotgun at the TV and head outside for some fresh air and a walk in the park.