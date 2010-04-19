Movie premises that could use a 10-year moratorium

Senior Editor
04.19.10 7 Comments

One might assume that people who produce movies for a living would be around other movie people a lot, and read lots of scripts, and see lots of movies, and spend a lot of their time talking about movies, and thus get tired of seeing the same types of movies all the time.  And yet, even the most cursory scan of the trades will prove that they don’t.  Oh sweet mother of God they don’t ever.  In fact, the movie business seems to function more like tattoos at a frat house.  One guy gets a tribal armband; everyone else gets a tribal armband.  One guy gets a sleeve; everyone else gets a sleeve.  One guy gets a picture of my mom getting mounted by a gargoyle; everyone else gets a picture of my mom getting mounted by a gargoyle.  The point is, my frat bros were real jerks and not nearly as funny as they thought they were. But back to the movie thing.

What I’m saying is, certain types of movies just keep getting made over and over until you feel like you’re listening to one of those P Diddy songs where all he does is say “Uh. Yeah. C’mon.  Ugh.  Yeah. Yeah. C’mon.” and you’re the only one in the room who realizes it’s a cover.

Therefore, I’ve compiled a list of some of the worst offenders, the types of movies that should never be made again, or should at least require a 10-year moratorium, or maybe a three-day waiting period while we do a background check on the screenwriter.  It’s a dangerous business.  If these things fall into the wrong hands, someone like me could throw a hissy fit.  And no one wants that.  Trust me, it’s embarrassing.

[See the whole list over at Uproxx]

Around The Web

TAGSUPROXX

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP