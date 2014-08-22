Movie Theaters Will Introduce Seat Sensors So Viewers Can Interact with On-Screen Ads. HOORAY.

The time before a movie starts is a precious one: it’s a time to check your Twitter feed, update your Facebook status, and consume – within a matter of 5 minutes or less – the entirety of the $400 snack pack you purchased from the concession stand, even though you have a perfectly acceptable water bottle in your backpack, and ugh, what is a Sno-Cap. But now Audience Entertainment wants to disrupt our nirvana and introduce a little disgusting something called “interactive marketing,” right before the show begins.
The premise is simple: Audience Entertainment will attach cameras, microphones, and individual sensors to seats in the audience. These devices will then allow audience members to interact with images/ads on screen, just by twisting or turning in their seats. The goal, according to Techcrunch, is to get viewers to “engage with the ads onscreen, even if only for 30 or 60 seconds, rather than just checking Facebook or Twitter while they wait for the movie to start.”
Great. If there’s one thing I need while waiting for Expendables 3 to begin, it’s even more product placement. More advertising. More group interaction. There’s nothing I’d like more than to simulate skiing with the old lady in hammer pants next to me, just so we can score that last precious drop of virtual. Mountain. Dew.
The technology is currently in its beta phase (thank God), but the company has plans to introduce it to arenas, concert venues, and other third-party developers. Too bad, because the whole reason people go to the movies is so they enjoy some nice, sedentary, entertainment. If this technology ever goes viral, you can expect to find me – and my real life Mountain Drew – protesting passively in the back row.
Interact? With my ass? You’re making this up. Or making my dreams come true.
Steve Martin was so far ahead of his time…
Whoops….try this one instead:
“my real life Mountain Drew”
Does Magary’s wife know how you fantasize about him?
Movie theaters will keep trying to get me to not ignore their commercials but I’ll find a way, life finds a way.
Also what’s all this with interacting with other people? Have you met other people? They are garbage
Fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck. Fuck.
Wait, so how does this work? The ads can’t just interact with every individual right? So do the ads respond to whatever makes the propensity of the crowd clinch their buttholes, i.e. collective voting via butthole? Or will it be a butthole clinching competition? You know what, fuck the movie, that’s not even the point now is it.
I’m going to the theater to have my asshole heard.
Oh look, yet another reason to not go to the cinema…
I am always bafled at people who buy the insanely overpriced food from the cinema. I just bring some from home. It’s much tastier anyway
Agreed but your system doesn’t work with a date*.
*Depending on the length of the relationship
Say what you want about everything else, but sno-caps are fucking delicious. Dark chocolate, but crunchy and concealed under a nice white covering so they don’t get shot by police officers.