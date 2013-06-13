Trailer for ‘The 300: Rise of the Unnecessary Sequel’ or whatever

Seven years after Zack Snyder slo-mo’d our faces off in 2006’s The 300 (eight by the time this actually comes out), 300: Rise of an Empire, which Laremy’s curse pushed back from a summer 2013 to a spring 2014 release, is back to clean up the remaining scraps of demand that hasn’t already been exhausted by the 15 previous movies that look exactly like it. Directed by Noam Murro, which I’m not even sure is a real name, it tells the story of Whoselah and Whathisstopheles, and their epic battle over whether to cover Greece in the gold curtain rods and shiny face piercings sweeping the great real estate empire of Persia, where all the evil people identify themselves by being grotesque and weird. Something like that. Honestly, I sorta zoned out halfway through. The best part about this for me was Eva Green being in it, because it reminded me to do an image search for Eva Green. My God does that woman have a fantastic attitude about getting naked.
‘300 at Sea’ is kinda meh. Can they do ‘Top Gun 300’ next? I bet Xerxes has a really queer solid gold jet.
I was wondering why Eva Green sounded so much like Cersei Lannister.
New Fuckstarter project: Eva Green and Steve Buscemi. Don’t ask why, just make it happen!
I’ll just leave this here:
[cuddlebuggery.com]
/Obligatory “I have the weidest boner right now”.
I hope we get to see the battle of Salamis.
Fuck Him in the forshak-hole! Another fucking woman with a bow and arrow? HEY HOLLYWOOD BAKTAGS, TIME TO FIND A NEW PARADIGM FOR ‘STRONG’ WOMEN. WE HAVE SEEN ALL THE DILDOS AND BOWS WE CAN HANDLE.
You’re gonna looove the next 10 or so ‘Hunger Games’ films.
*suck starts disruptor pistol*
I think the problem is that, if you’re setting the battle in ancient times, then there almost certainly wouldn’t have been any women capable of fighting in the traditional warrior style. The massive shields the good guys used in ancient Sparta were fucking heavy as fuck. Only the strongest dudes were capable of rocking those. And look at Game of Thrones as an example (and, of course, Medieval England, which it’s based on), a two-handed broad-sword is super fucking heavy. Most average dudes would be able to swing that shit once, maybe twice, and then have to take a break. Ain’t no girls that aren’t Brienne of Tarth gonna be running around the battlefield carrying one of those, let alone lifting it over their head to cleave someone near in half. Just not gonna happen.
Artemisia wasn’t a warrior, but a seemingly rather competent middle-aged ruler and general who stood out a bit because of her gender. But that doesn’t fly in 300-land, where all dudechests are oiled and any women come straight from fevered pubescent masturbatory imaginations..
You raise a good point, Iron Mike, but remember – pulling a bow is also serious work. Archeologists can always recognise an archer’s skeleton because it’s massively deformed. Admittedly that’s with medieval longbows; Bronze Age would be a lighter pull. But still, Eva Green does not have the build of a serious archer. And I’m very glad of that.
The 300 series are so far divorced from reality though that they could have just given her a damn sword. Hell they could have given her a buster sword and no one would bat an eye.
Also, there many female generals that went into battle with their troops wielding shields and swords, spears, and bow and arrows but almost all the ones I know are either Asian or African so I guess they don’t count.
African warriors did not use heavy-ass shields like Europeans. The shields they carried were super light-weight by comparison. They’re not even close.
If I haven’t seen the first 300 will I still be able to jerk off to Eva Green?
Yes, but it may seem somewhat out of context having not jerked off to Lena Headey in the first one.
Do you mean Eva “Perky” Green? (Vince made me do a Google image search)
Lena Headey appears to be in this one, if only briefly. If you work fast and drink plenty of fluids, you may be able to condense the plot down, as it were.
Maybe Unpopular Opinion Alert: Can we stop with the “unnecessary” label for sequels we don’t like? No one is making you go see these movies, I’m not interested in another 300 movie so I won’t go and see it, you could call any movie “unnecessary” so rather then bitch about it being made (Which I’m not saying is what this article is doing, speaking more to a larger trend) just ignore it
What about Evan Almighty
OK that can be be the exception lol
It’s a movie site, I cover lots of stuff that I would ignore as a moviegoer. I call it “unnecessary” because it feels like it’s already been made 12 times. If you don’t agree, just ignore me.
That’s true, and I wasn’t even really annoyed with you using it and I agree that as a movie site you should be covering a wide range of movies, I meant it more towards a bunch of people who honestly are even here, it’s just something I’ve wanted to shout from the top of a mountain…but I didn’t have a mountain, I had an Uproxx message board
“I didn’t have a mountain, I had a Uproxx message board” will be what’s written on Vince’s tombstone when he passes.
300 is an incredibly dumb movie, but it did lead to some good memes. So there’s that.
What?! THIS SPARTA!!!!
*attempts to kick Patty Boots down the massive well, misses, flails wildly at air, falls to own doom*
also we can get more douchebags dressing as Spartans for Halloween! Thank God! I thought we were done with that! gah.
So the Clash of the Titans well went dry so they’re hoping to tap back in to this one?
Also naked Lena Headey vs Eva Green fight or GTFO.
Because girl on girl fight scenes are one step below girl with a bow on the female action movie checklist.
What if they fought each other naked WITH bows and arrows!
What if instead of arrows, they shot day-glo coloured dildos at each other?
Really Eva? I figured you’d learned your period/fantasy lesson after uh…what the hell was the name of that King Arthur show….Camelot? I forget. That one.
I bet if you watch that movie at full speed it’s roughly 45 minutes long – about as long as Rocky IV without the montages
Also the director’s name sounds like someone answering a question with their mouth full
If i don’t get product placements for red bull and a new disturbed album, i will be horribly disappointed.
When you play the game of bros, you oil your naked chest or you die.
Surprised Gerard Butler had time to film a cameo between shooting all of those awesome blockbuster hits he’s been a part of lately.
You don’t suppose they just inserted a shot from the end of the last picture? G Buts hasn’t had a six pack like that in years now.
This looks like Age of Empires: Da Movie.
Probably. But it’s more fun to imagine Gerard Butler sitting in his house, holding two scripts – one is a copy of 300 Part II, with a sticky note that says “we just need you to lay in a pile of dead bodies for a few hours.” The second script is “What’s Love Got to Do with It” with a sticky note saying Katherine Heigl is already attached to costar. And then he weeps ever so softly…
@hate Parade, that was the best thing I have read all day, bravo.
I wasn’t down for this until I saw the slo-mo wood hewing. Count me in.
I think we need a review of this by Ron Swanson, but only the woodworking scenes.
Ron Swanson as a Spartan is something we can all agree with.
“This is the sequel to a film I have not seen. It has several woodworking scenes in it. Their technique was poor, although their choice of tools may be excused by the fact that there were no branches of Food ‘N’ Stuff open in 480 BC. The rest of the film appeared to be about strangely hairless men fighting on ships. This was far less interesting than the woodworking scenes, although my girlfriend appeared to enjoy these parts.”
and now I wish they had also cast lucy lawless.
The Lucy Lawless idea just sent this over the top. This movie could use more female nudity, I’m sure. And Ron Swanson gets to be the only character with chest hair.
Xerxes looks like a buff Abed in the banner image. …Actually, I’d pay to see Danny Pudi playing Xerxes. Unless it was some Scary Movie-type parody of ‘300.’
Buff Abed.. Thank you for my new Steam handle sir
I should go watch The Dreamers again.
came here to say this
Gah, fucking Greeks (who look British for some reason). Let the Persians take you over for crying out loud. They’ll balance your books.
Did you seriously put ugly bald guy instead of Eve Green in the header picture? What’s wrong with you?
Because it’s a great picture.
On the one hand, it’s a giant god-king swinging a golden axe to cut off a vanquished hero’s head.
On the other hand, his arm angle and his generally effete look make it seem as though he is about to slap some brute in frustration, a la the gay dancers in top hats at the end of Blazing Saddles.
Perfectly encapsulates this characterization.
I am sorry but I consider this a far better picture [fantasticoquattro.files.wordpress.com]
If more of these unnecessary sequels finally lead studios into making “The Sacred Band of Thebes” movie, I’m on board for this. 1
Meh these Spartans don’t look jacked enough. 2/10 would not bang.
Vince, I’m now convinced that you’re including articles into the titles of graphic novel adaptation films just to troll me. I’m kind of OK with it.
I’m gon’ watch it. 300 is a guilty pleasure. It also re-solidifies why Obama needs to attack Iran. Amiriteorwhat?
Need a page full of the dismissive wank gif to get my full reaction to this master piece.
300 II: The Dubsteppening
I know it’s stupid to expect any sort of historical accuracy from 300, but goddamn effete Xerxes annoys the fuck out of me every time I see him, when the real Kings of Kings had the most epic beards in antiquity, Xerxes included.
Re: inspired Google searches, don’t forget that Cersei gets all kinds of naked in the first 300.